The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXI

Yes, Guv’nah.

I get a governor promotion, so I can either appoint a new one or promote one of my current ones.

Ney Guy.

I’m going to appoint Magnus, and do it in a city where I want to both (1) build some stuff faster, and (2) have nearby resources to use, because when you harvest a resource off of a plot with Magnus as your governor, you get double yields. You don’t want to start clear-cutting forests wholesale, but a judicious chop or two can get you just the right production boost, at a time of your own choosing.



Getting Settled.

It’ll take him 5 turns to get settled here, but we’re definitely going to bunker him in for some serious religious construction adjacent to our wholly-owned subsidiary of Natural Wonders, Inc™



Chopping Elsewhere.

We’re also going to chop a little wood in Meroë, to help with production there, too.



Foreshadowing?

Probably.



Set the Galley to “Explore”.

“All I ask is a tall ship and a star to sail ‘er by”



Pyramidit.

You’re going to see a lot of these Nubian Pyramids, since, y’know, we’re the Nubians and all.



This Looks Good… Enough.

We’re going to continue planting our cities so that we cut the continent in half, without leaving any gaps in the borders.



Presto!

He look, we found a city!



This is Good, I guess?

I think this means that he likes us getting our boat afloat.



Um….

Sorry, I don’t speak Georgian. All I hear is “waaaaaah”



Are You Not Entertained!?

Let’s get an entertainment district spooled up next.



But Where!?

After all, great places of entertainment are often built out of nothing out in the desert.

