The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XX

We’d Make a Bad Joke.

But it’d go right pasture head



I Wonder What Canada Is Up To.

Fortunately, they tell us on the side alert popups.



Checking My Era Score.

We’re well into the “normal” range and rocketing toward “golden age” at this rate. And we’re still got at least 10 turns to go.



Farms / Housing.

We need a farm to produce some more food (which contributes to ‘housing’ – the population your city can support) for our coastal desert hamlet.



Launch The Envoy!

Bottom right again – time to get another envoy out there.



Muy Bueno.

Let’s get Buenos Aires up to the full 6 envoys for the long-term bonuses.



Must be 420.

Because our builder is off to get stoned.



City Placement.

I’m not necessarily going to be somewhere there’s a lot of good water (green hexes) but I really need a city in a certain space to get that “first ring” of defense all the way around my capital and finish cutting coast-to-coast with my civ.



Holy S(h)ite!

We’ve got our first holy district built, and again, here comes the era score!



Next Step: First Shrine.

Not gonna make the folks there wear the funny hats though.



Dedication Bonus.

Because of the dedication I made at the start of this era, I’ve got another era score bonus popping up for the new district I just built.



Floaty Boaty.

Let’s get a galley built and in the water so we can start exploring a little wider. And because we’re OK in the treasury right now, we’re just going to buy it outright rather than wait to build it.



Man, This is Getting Tiresome.

Just kidding. We’ll take all the era bonuses we can get.



Channeling Our Inner Dylan.

Building a quarry, people… c’mon, what were you thinking?!



Another District.

We need another district anyway, but let’s build it while we’re getting the dedication bonus.



Pyramid Bonus.

And let’s build it where we get the adjacency bonus for our Nubian Pyramid.



Time To Build Something . . .

… that’s all mine!



Another Development.

Look, there’s some history we’d rather not record, right (like that one time after school, in 7th grade, on the walk home with Denise….) but in the meantime, it helps out civilization remember who we are and how we got here.



OK, Guv’nah

We get another governor promotion out of this, as noted in the bottom corner.

Which governor, and where? Come back next time and we’ll tell you!

