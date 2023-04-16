The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XII

We moved into the Classical era and put another settler in the field

Gettin’ Scouty.

I’m slowly working my way back to the north, but there are some holes in the map between these Canadian cities I want to fill in before they settle the area and I can’t get through.



Ugh.

Caught in a flood like a California berry-picker. My scout took a health hit for being in the flood zone when the waters rose.



The Write Stuff.

This was one of the pre-req’s toward currency, and not I can start building science districts.



Hey, There’s a Lake In My Way!

So let’s go see what’s up in these geothermal crater districts!



Another Civic.

The state workforce unlocks the government plaza district, which will be useful for extending the loyalty reach for me.



Next City.

We get to our marker and we plop down a city, but before we start on production here, we have a governor to assign.



Victor the Victor.

He’s supposed to be a bad-ass. More importantly, he establishes faster, has a defensive bonus, and a loyalty boost, which means he’s pretty much perfect for our newly-plopped frontier city that’s a wee bit close to the Georgians.



Loyalty.

You can see the loyalty boost he’s going to give me, which should fend off any friskiness, or loyalty-affecting buildings, that might start emanating from the Georgians.



If You Keep Planting Me, I’m Going To Get Very Irrigated.

Irrigation increases crop yields, but more importantly, it lets you establish plantations on certain resources.



Go Forth!

And be automated! And don’t be as stupid as your automated predecessors.

Go Forth!

And don’t be automated! I’ve got some particular ideas about where I want you to explore.



Hi Ho, Hi Ho.

It’s off to build we go…. I’ve got a builder and some immediate suggestions and/or recommendations from the locals about what I can / should / damn well better build in their hexes.



Canadian Trade Offer.

I almost never trade away diplomatic favor, as that’s what you use to vote on things once the world congress opens up. I’m not starting now, sorry Canadians.



It’s All Mine.

Well, it’s a mine, at least. My salt mine boosts our craftiness.



Important Stuff.

I really need a building in a vacant desert tile, right next to my city center. I wonder why….?



Another Settler.

And it’s very red in that area because he can’t settle within 4 hexes of an existing city. Don’t worry, we’ll move him out shortly.



Uncovering the Map.

We’re finding some more Canadian cities and peeling back the onion layers on the map.



More Research.

Another pre-req, but they’re coming pretty quickly now. This one reveals the iron on the map, and let’s me start building spearmen to enhance my defense.



What’s Over Here.

There’s something in this cluster of Canadian cities; let’s go find out.



Uh, OK.

The Canadians think I need boats in the water. I don’t disagree, but right now I’m building other things.



Another Wall of Mountains.

There’s a lot of them around here lately.

Next time? Let’s see what we find as we open up the map, and settle a city as inconveniently as possible for our neighbors.

