The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXII

Pyramids & Eras.

You can see from the tracker in the bottom right that I’m very close to a golden age for the next era, which would bring me all sorts of good bonuses. Building civ-specific buildings can help you get there.



You Can Change the Focus of Your City

by clicking on the different radio buttons below the city commands. This is a nice change from earlier Civ interfaces when you had to enter the city screen to make those changes.



My Unit.

Our civ-specific unit is the Pitati Archer that’s a but stronger than a normal archer, and I need some ranged troops anyway.



I Feel Inspired.

With the increase in units, I’ve now got a large enough standing army that I’m now inspired to start my own Wagner Group.



I’ve Got It!

“it” being some progress toward the machinery technology, so I can hurt people farther away.



OOOOOH.

Not just any ol’ person, but a GREAT person!



I’ve Got A Prophet.

And he can’t turn a profit…



Holy Site!

In order to activate their great person abilities, many great people need to be on the proper type of district space, and in this case, it’s on the holy site.



Scoot.

Move over to the holy site, where we have a shrine in progress.



Hey Look! We Found a Religion.

That joke never always gets old.



Religious Names.

I like customizing the names and symbols of my religions, as it sometimes feels a little ‘much’ to user real religions in the game. In this one, my holy path of Nubism is going to include a bonus toward building my first district in each city, and…



Education!

I like the ability to get buildings through multiple resource options, and in this case I can accumulate faith to purchase some types of buildings.



Era Score!

See that +2? Yeah, I know you do…



Guess Who Gets a Golden Age?

Go on, guess…!



Choppy Choppy.

I’m going to clear the woods for another district to go here, but since I have to clear them anyway, I’m going to manually chop them and get the resource bonus, which lets me finish that commercial district.



Presto!

And now we’re working on the next thing.



Policy Replacement.

I now need to replace one of my policy choices in my government.



Save A Buck.

Let’s start conscripting our army so we don’t have to pay them as much!

