The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Five

We cleared some of our local area, so the capital is a bit more secure. On with the show!

It’s Mine, All Mine!

What? You thought there were funny quips here? First time visiting us?



Anyway.

Building the mine gives us a knowledge boost toward the wheeeeeeeel



Damned Georgian Scouts.

I can’t make them go away, but it doesn’t mean I like them sniffing around.



Guarding the Maize.

We’re going back to the maize with the worker now, and we have the slinger keeping watch at that hex.



Delegations.

These are a tool for diplomatic influence that’s a level below an embassy and not just outright “gifts” and you can choose to accept or refuse. We accept. This time.



What The Heck.

We’ll delegate a delegation to deliver some delectable delicacies.



Snark.

I like it.



Our Animals May Now Have Husbands.

So we’ll get to work on our next technology



Archery.

Why? So you can stab a mf’er from all the way over here! Well that, and it’ll let us build our civ’s unique unit.



Farming.

We start farming our maize, which (look at the bottom right) will provide extra food, and housing. “Housing” is a catch-all for how much population your city can support, and can be increased with sewers, food production, certain districts, governor bonuses, social policies, etc.



Eureka!

Farming a resource has taught ourselves more about irrigation.



Got Forth Scout!

And find us a fifth city!



More Scouting.

There’s a lot to see to our south, so we’re going to send one scout each to either side of Singapore and go see what’s out there.



Meanwhile.

Our warrior is going to head through the dust storm and toward Kumasi, so see what’s along that coast. I pretty much know what more northern limits are, but there’s a lot of terra incognito elsewhere still.



Camptime.

We’re going to build a camp on this critter resource. Look at the bottom right again. By building the hunting camp, we get some gold, plus the housing bonus/turn.



Eurek… er… Inspiration!

The boosts toward social policies are “inspirations” instead of “eurekas” and now that we’ve developed 3 resources, we’re on the way to being more crafty. No, the other kind.



Found Georgia. No Peaches

Because no one’s yet “developed” the early empire social policy, no one can enforce their borders yet. So I’m going to take advantage of the opportunity to stroll around inside Georgia’s borders and map the place before I have to ask permission later in the game.



So here I’m a-wandering.

And just looking around.



Well That Settles It.

The red hexes are where I can’t plant a city. The green are more advantageous locations (again, look in the bottom right). I want this guy off to the coast.



Huh. Well That is a Cul-de-sac If I Ever Saw One.

Guess we’re not walking through there, eh?

Let’s keep expanding the map and see what we can find

Like this: Like Loading...