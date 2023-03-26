The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Nine

So we split last time between some internal improvements and a bit exploriating.

click images to enlarge

First Things First.

Ignore the imminent fight and look at the right side where we’ve got some envoys to send.



Off to Singapore!

We’re bumping up our envoys to Singapore, and….



Suzeran…Suezerain… Swuezeara…

Yeah, Singapore bows to us now, plus an era score bonus toward a Golden Age, or at least not a Dark Age.



Another Scout.

And we’re off to wander.



Warrior / Quartering Party.

This is where I plan to plant a city. I’ve got fresh water, an adjacent desert for my Nubian pyramids, and several resources nearby.



OK, back to this guy.

Not going to cross the river to pick a fight and get pinned against it if something bigger appears. This guy can’t get off the peninsula, so I’m going to head west and see what’s behind that mountain and leave this guy in the volcano impact zone.



It’s all MINE!

I’m going to build a mine over this resource.



Nothing Behind This Mountain Either.

I’m just looking around for somewhere to camp out and heal without getting into a fight.



Go Forth And Be Less Stupid Than Your Predecessors.

Anyone who remembers Idiot Scout Dude knows the trepidation with which I automate my scouts, but it’s probably time to turn this guy loose and not micromanage him.



Workin’ For A Livin’.

I’m going to move this worker over to boost the food production for my other city.



OK, So My Era’s About to End.

I’ve got 6 more turns in the ancient era to do cool ancient era shit.



Splitting the Canadians.

I’ve got a wounded scout out there in Canada-land. I need him to heal, but I also need to know what’s around the area here to get an extent of how much turf they’ve staked out.



Oh $4!#.

See that tidbit in the corner about Buenos Aires enforcing borders? Yeah, that’s the opposite of “bueno” for us…



Pinned.

Because we’ve now got a scout pinned in between the Non-Buenos, and a mountainous cul-de-sac, with no way out. I’m not going to kill the scout though, because if they do expand into this hex, then my scout will get teleported to the nearest non-owned hex and out of trouble. Meanwhile, he can set up camp because he’s not going anywhere for a while.



Not Enough Envoys.

And I don’t have enough envoys to even get close to getting suzerain status to open their borders to me. I need at least 2 more, and I’m only halfway to one of them.



In Less Stressful News.

My worker is plowing something fertile. And the tile with the wheat.



Barbarinos.

There’s a wounded archer in a barbarian camp out there near the Georgians, north of the Canadians.



The Math Checks Out.

Look at the bottom, where you’ll see that I’m in line for a major victory with this attack.



Thump.

We whack the archer, gain some XP, and have enough now for a promotion.



Which also bumps up our era score.

Although it’s not going to be enough to get us to a Golden Age this time.

Where do we go from here? A stuck scout, unfriendly locals, and trying to color in more of the map.

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX



We’ve got a dedicated area to talk 4x-gaming in our forums so pop in and say ‘hi’

Thank you for checking out The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WELL YOU SEE, SIR… IT STARTED OUT AS A GOAT-SCREW

AND THEN WE KEPT ADDING MORE GOATS

Like this: Like Loading...