The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XIV

Last time we planted a new city, jacked up our era score, and started pyramiding….

🎶 I’m All Alooooooone.🎶

Well, surrounded by Canadians, so… yeah, all alone



Get That Builder Moving.

Need a Nubian Pyramid nearby



Bonus!

You can see the bonuses that I’m going to get, down there in the lower right



And there it is.

My brand new-bian pyramid!



Next Stop.

Iron!



What to build next?

Monument is done, so what to work on next?



Government Plaza?

Would be nice for the bonuses, but that damned oasis is messing up my he locations. I’m starting to thing I parked this city one hex off where it should’ve been, and I needed to plop it on top of the wheat to the upper right of the city center.



Archers.

Let’s just get some archers and builders built and figure it out after that.



Sure.

I can trade away some extra salt, and their open borders are a plus.



Envoy!

I have an envoy I need to assign somewhere. Early in the game, I want them in use. Later in the game I might hold a few for a big swing on a city-state.



Muy Bueno.

Let’s try to beef up our relationship with Buenos Aires. For a lot of different reasons….



Trading Posts!

Look to the right – I’ve got new trading posts created thanks to my trade routes, which will continue to produce passive income even once I re-direct my traders.



Iron!

And it’s all mine! Or about to be, anyway.



A Couple Of Things Here.

First, I got another ‘eureka’ from the mine, which will help my tech advance. Second, the active unit (covered up by the eureka) is a trader that I need to give a new assignment to.



The “!” Bubble.

Means that there’s a quest to send a trade route to Buenos Aires that’ll get me an envoy there.



Muy’er Bueno.

Let’s send that trade route.



Make it Suze–rain!

Again with the era score, but more importantly…



Un-Pinned.

Now that I’m the Suzerain of the Buenos (or is the Aireans?) I have open borders and get my vacationing scout-dude back to work.



More Vinnies.

Not that strong, but got a river in between to boost his defense. Still, it’ll be nice to wipe out another camp.



Polar Expedition Scouts.

Waaaay down South, our Antarctic scouts are starting to widen the map.

So we got shifted a scout from inaction to in action and racked up some envoys

