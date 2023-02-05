The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Two

Last time we met a city-state, found a wonder, and some coastline. Next?

Technology.

We’re going for pottery next so we can get to the granary, and then see what to do after that.



Envoy away.

We sent our ‘free’ envoy from the tribal village to Singapore, and now we start earning bonuses from them. Not much (yet) but it’s something.



CANADIANS!

An enemy scout has been spotted near Paititi. That scout hasn’t found our capital yet, thankfully.



Charge!

Go get ’em, warriors.



Hit!

I got a hit on him, and you can see the damage float off of both, as well as the XP I earned in the attack.



Whole lotta nuttin’

There’s a lot left to explore out there for more northerly-inclined scouts wandering about.



Follow-up.

My warrior is going to follow that scout, but will be unlikely to catch him as the scout can scoot thru complex terrain more easily.



The slings and arrows of outrageous fortune.

We have our first slinger, and no that doesn’t mean he’s getting frisky with the neighbors.



Poof, he’s gone.

That scout ran away, like a bitch, or, y’know, a smart scout.



The Tundrexplorers.

My freezing Nubians found another local tribe to plund… I mean, “greet in peace”



OK, we plundered.

They “gifted” us 40g. We did not make change.



Georgia…. Geoooooooor- – – gia.

Hail and well met, Tamar of Statesboro.



Giving our forwarding address.

She needs to know where to send our royalty checks. There are some people who zealously guard the locations of any cities their competitors hadn’t found yet. I sometimes do, but not this early in the game, and especially not when I can’t enforce my borders yet, anyway.



Kumasi.

Found another city-state, and got another new quest from them.



My first civic.

Code of Laws is always where you start off, even on games where the tech/civics trees are shuffled. There’s a few foundational policies here that you end up choosing between in the early game.



Your policy choices.

Our chiefdom only has 2 policy slots – 1 each military/economic. This early in the game, we want the bonus combat strength against the Canadian barbarians, and we definitely want the policy where we are adding faith as soon as possible. The quicker you can get your first pantheon founded, the better off you are, because each subsequent costs more than the player before.



Civics.

Now we start looking at the upcoming civics options, and to start with, there are minimal choices, but we’re generally angling for the Political Philosophy development, so that we can pick a new form of government.



Next Civic.

For now, I’m going with Foreign Trade to get some caravans running to those city-states.



Well crap.

Now we know where that red-headed scout child came from. All the early-game barbarian camps start with spearmen, even when you don’t. Oh yeah, and I just had a dust-storm drop right on my head, which also damages by warrior.



Slingers on the march.

I’m going to move my slingers toward that camp to start getting forces in position to surround it. A spearman against any one unit will kick my ass. But if I can gang up on him, I can clear that camp pretty quickly.



Bring on the scouts, too.

When I say “gang up” I mean it.

OK, so what happens when everyone gets there?

