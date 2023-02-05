SaturdayNightFights ~ Double-Blind “Spearhead”

Look, when we try something wacky, we go all out. Our SNF crew takes your basic WW2 shootout and goes double-blind! Look, it’s easier to do digitally than to try to do it in person, but it’s still a higher order of difficulty.

Game system: Spearhead

