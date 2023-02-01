Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm – Developer Interview & Playthrough

Peter Robbins, 1 February 2023

Joining Peter, and Jan Heinemann of Let’s Play History, are the dev team from On Target Simulations (Rob, Jim, and Jeff) for an interview and playthrough of a scenario from Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX

AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,

AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER

ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

