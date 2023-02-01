February 2, 2023
After-Action Reports / Interviews

Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm – Developer Interview & Playthrough

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Peter Robbins, 1 February 2023

Joining Peter, and Jan Heinemann of Let’s Play History, are the dev team from On Target Simulations (Rob, Jim, and Jeff)1 for an interview and playthrough of a scenario from Flashpoint Campaigns: Southern Storm.

 

 

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on MastodonFacebook, Twitter, and YouTube.  (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX
AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,
AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER
ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

Footnotes

  1. coincidentally, they are the core of the coaching team for our CPX’s at Origins

Armchair Dragoons PAO

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: