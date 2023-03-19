The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part Eight

In episode seven, we were mostly focused on expanding the map, but we did stop to found a pantheon.

Scouting around.

I’m trying to figure out the terrain between me and the Georgians, so I can figure out where the best places to part some natural defenses might be.



Warrior as a Marker.

Based on the surrounding territory, I’m looking to plant a city near the top of this lake. I’m going to move my warrior (that’s hit another mountain cul-de-sac) up there to mark the spot, and fend off any would-be squatters.



Villager bonus.

One of the local villages I met with help me in my development of another civic.



Research!

I’ve developed astrology, which will help me build my faith a bit more rapidly with some of the districts/buildings it enables.



Oh-ohhhhh-oh-oh / I’m goin’ Southbound.

My scout has found the tundra down at the southern end of the continent, indicating we’re likely getting to the bottom of the map.



Overview.

I’m still on just 2 cities, but looking to rapidly branch out as soon as I get my settlers moving.



Next Civic.

Our workers will start to get more productive. Well, once we get some.



What’s next?

Mysticism will get me building some more faith quickly.



Where’d he go?

That barbarian scout was just there, and now he’s disappeared into the ether.



Oh.

Found him!



Get outta here.

I’m going to move this scout across the continent to get 2 guys over on the same coastline to start charting it.



Warrior-scout.

This guy will continue to hug the east coast and fill in the map on this side.



Promotion!

My scout has covered enough ground that he’s eligible for a promotion.



You’ll fight tigers!

We’re going to send him to ranger school, since we’re running into more woods/jungle than hills/mountains over here.



Lava shower!

That volcano just blew, and because I’m in the impact zone, I’m taking a health hit.



Time to scoot.

There’s that barbarian scout again, and I need to be somewhere else since I’m down on health.



Meanwhile…

My ranger scout has found a damaged barbarian scout, so let’s put him out of our misery.



Hey Buenos, how goes it.

I’m going to check out their turf while they still don’t have their borders enforced.



The Magic Cube.

We’ve developed mysticism, and that gives us a bunch of stuff we can build, plus some social policies.



Looking Ahead.

Rather than manage one-by-one, I’m going to aim for political philosophy, which unlocks a our next level of government, and grants some additional policies.

Next time we clear out some reds, and get a scout stuck.

