Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada
The Sentry Box is located in Calgary, AB
In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Sentry Box scores
- 7 – Wargame Friendliness
- 7 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand
- 4 – Wargaming Event Frequency
This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details
And no, they don’t offer online ordering; but you can find more info at their homepage
What makes this store awesome?
Grant from Pushing Cardboard says
The amazing selection of wargames. Must be seen to be appreciated!
The Sentry Box has tabletop games as their main product inventory, and also carries board wargames, minis wargames & accessories, tabletop RPGs, and Eurogames. And on the shelves, it’s mix of both new & used games.
For in-store gaming, you’ve got dedicated rooms for gaming.
Snacks for sale? yes
Take a look at the store!
(photos – lots of them – submitted by Grant from Pushing Cardboard)
Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!
Ranking scale for the stores
- Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)
- Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)
- Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)
2 thoughts on “FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Sentry Box, Calgary AB”
I should point out a couple of things:
1) While they don’t have an online shop, you can email them to arrange an order and get them send stuff to you (and they do accept paypal too).
2) I think it’s important to note that while they do have a very good selection of wargames, they are by far the most expensive game retailer in Canada that I have seen online. They often charge at least 20% more for retail price for a game (old or new) than anywhere else that sells games online in Canada (even before shipping), which makes them my absolute last choice for buying games.
A couple of important points worth mentioning:
