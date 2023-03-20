FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Sentry Box, Calgary AB

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 20 March 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

The Sentry Box is located in Calgary, AB



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Sentry Box scores

7 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 7 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 4 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And no, they don’t offer online ordering; but you can find more info at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Grant from Pushing Cardboard says

The amazing selection of wargames. Must be seen to be appreciated!

The Sentry Box has tabletop games as their main product inventory, and also carries board wargames, minis wargames & accessories, tabletop RPGs, and Eurogames. And on the shelves, it’s mix of both new & used games.

For in-store gaming, you’ve got dedicated rooms for gaming.

Snacks for sale? yes

Take a look at the store!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

(photos – lots of them – submitted by Grant from Pushing Cardboard)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and riding with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

The Regiment’s social media can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support the Regiment’s activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...