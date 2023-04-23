April 23, 2023
The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XIII

We’re getting works, settlers, and scouts out there plenty.  Time to start diversifying?

civ6-Nubia

Hell Yes.

I mean, their recommendation is exactly what I was doing anyway.

 

civ6-Nubia
That’s not a Cone of Dunshire.

In addition to the other boosts it’ll provide neighboring tiles, it’s also a big boost to the era score towards my (potential) Golden Age.

 

civ6-Nubia
Damned Canadians.

They’re in the way.  Politely of course, but still in the way.

 

civ6-Nubia
More Era Score Boost.

First one to the civic gets the points!

 

civ6-Nubia
Political Philosophy.

More importantly, getting to it gets you the new government options

 

civ6-Nubia
Classical Republic.

Gets you the bonus toward building wonders, which I could use right now since I’ve got the Pyramids under construction (the generic ones, not the Nubian ones).

 

civ6-Nubia
Another Era Score Boost.

Because I’ve got the new government.

 

civ6-Nubia
Changing Out Policies.

Well, really adding to them, since the new government has more slots.

 

civ6-Nubia
Spooling up Our Next Civics.

Rather than micromanaging the development of each civic, we’re going to queue them up.

 

civ6-Nubia
Another Offer.

The Georgians still want me to give up some diplomatic favor, which I’m not going to do.

 

civ6-Nubia
Counter-offer.

I have extra salt, so we can make that offer, which they accept.

 

civ6-Nubia
Warrior-Scout.

There’s that weird strip of unexplored land right down the middle here, so let’s go uncover it.

 

civ6-Nubia
Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’.

Not sure how we were moving all the crap around with square wheels, but we seemed to have accomplished quite a bit for not having any wheels

 

civ6-Nubia
Our Next City.

We’re going to plop our next city here…

 

civ6-Nubia
Uh…

We’re still in the red here, so we’re going to need to shift over by a hex, since we can’t set up quite this close to another city.

 

civ6-Nubia
There We Go.

OK, new city where we’re legally allowed to put, adjacent to a natural wonder that’ll boost out faith and science, but does cut down on the number of hexes available to develop within our city.

 

civ6-Nubia
But hey, “Era Score” amirite?!.

Again with the era score-boosting happenings on our civ-history scroll.

 

civ6-Nubia
If You Build It.

Well, we’re gonna need to start building something.

 

civ6-Nubia
Tile Yields and Buying Some Real Estate.

We’re going to need to expand some from the initial footprint to (1) make sure we get resource production started ASAP, and (2) to keep anyone else from bogarting it.

 

civ6-Nubia
Faith Bonus.

We’re obviously plopping some faith-generating construction here, since the wonder boosts that for us.

 

OK, so we’re starting to look like an actual civilization here…  

 

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN
PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX

