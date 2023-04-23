The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XIII

We’re getting works, settlers, and scouts out there plenty. Time to start diversifying?

Hell Yes.

I mean, their recommendation is exactly what I was doing anyway.



That’s not a Cone of Dunshire.

In addition to the other boosts it’ll provide neighboring tiles, it’s also a big boost to the era score towards my (potential) Golden Age.



Damned Canadians.

They’re in the way. Politely of course, but still in the way.



More Era Score Boost.

First one to the civic gets the points!



Political Philosophy.

More importantly, getting to it gets you the new government options



Classical Republic.

Gets you the bonus toward building wonders, which I could use right now since I’ve got the Pyramids under construction (the generic ones, not the Nubian ones).



Another Era Score Boost.

Because I’ve got the new government.



Changing Out Policies.

Well, really adding to them, since the new government has more slots.



Spooling up Our Next Civics.

Rather than micromanaging the development of each civic, we’re going to queue them up.



Another Offer.

The Georgians still want me to give up some diplomatic favor, which I’m not going to do.



Counter-offer.

I have extra salt, so we can make that offer, which they accept.



Warrior-Scout.

There’s that weird strip of unexplored land right down the middle here, so let’s go uncover it.



Rollin’ Rollin’ Rollin’.

Not sure how we were moving all the crap around with square wheels, but we seemed to have accomplished quite a bit for not having any wheels



Our Next City.

We’re going to plop our next city here…



Uh…

We’re still in the red here, so we’re going to need to shift over by a hex, since we can’t set up quite this close to another city.



There We Go.

OK, new city where we’re legally allowed to put, adjacent to a natural wonder that’ll boost out faith and science, but does cut down on the number of hexes available to develop within our city.



But hey, “Era Score” amirite?!.

Again with the era score-boosting happenings on our civ-history scroll.



If You Build It.

Well, we’re gonna need to start building something.



Tile Yields and Buying Some Real Estate.

We’re going to need to expand some from the initial footprint to (1) make sure we get resource production started ASAP, and (2) to keep anyone else from bogarting it.



Faith Bonus.

We’re obviously plopping some faith-generating construction here, since the wonder boosts that for us.

OK, so we’re starting to look like an actual civilization here…

