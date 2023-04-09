The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XI

We got a trader launched, a scout stuck, and got sticky with the Canadian delegation’s secre…

So we already know what’s up against this coast, and have some scouts down south to fill in the holes in the map. I’m going to run this guy off to the west and start clearing some of that part of the map.



Masonry, and My Pyramids.

You can see the mouseover here with all the benefits I’m going to get from my Nubian Pyramids. District bonuses like crazy, but also additional food + faith, which are both very useful on those desert tiles. You can build multiple pyramids in a single city, too, so those bonuses can add up through judicious placement.



New Era.

We’re moving to our next era in the game. You can see the score progress below that era note, that I was short of a golden age by 15 points, but I was also well out of having a dark age.



Everyone else.

I’ve only found 2 other civs, but you can see by the small blue icons in the lower right of each of their sigils that we’re all headed into normal ages in the Classical era.



Dedication, I Dedicate It, My Dedication.

I’m going with “monumentality” for a bonus whenever I complete a district. My plan is to build a bunch of them because (1) I get a bonus to building them as the Nubians, and (2) I get a bonus toward building the first one in each city because of my pantheon. Note: “plan”



What’s Over There?

Same principle as having my warrior head west to color in the map, I’m going to send a scout in that general direction, and then get back to micromanaging him when it’s time to do so.



Science!

I’m partway to a bunch of different discoveries, but I need to quit managing this turn-by-turn, so I’m going to set some longer-range targets and put it on autopilot for now.



Priorities.

If you look at the numbers next to each discovery, you can see the prioritization (tho some pre-req’s are off-screen to the left): currency, then iron working, shipbuilding, celestial navigation, and finally engineering. I want to get my commercial districts in place, stronger military, and then get out onto the seas.



Treasury.

I’m bringing in a decent amount of gold for how early the game is, and spending precious few coins on supporting my units in the field. The bankroll is loading up nicely, so far. In fact…



Settling.

Let’s spend a little cash here and accelerate the process. A settler costs 400G, so let’s get one on the map, which expands my footprint, and gives me another place to build some districts (+ to era score).



Redlining, but in kind of a good way.

The red areas are where I can’t settle per the rules of the game. The dark green have better water, which gives me better housing (again, just a proxy for the ability to host/support a greater population).



Marker.

Remember that warrior I parked by the lake as a marker for where I wanted a city? I’m going to launch this settler in that direction.



Loyalty.

Those minus-numbers are the loss of loyalty I’ll take from putting a city in one of those spaces, thanks to my proximity to the Georgians. I’m going to stay out of there for now. There are times you’ll want to damn the torpedoes and do it anyway, especially if you have the right sorts of loyalty-increasing governors, policies, units, or buildings tee’d up.



They’re Building…. Empire!

I can now start enforcing my own borders, which will keep foreign interlopers at bay, but also lets me start establishing my ring of cities around my capital for some defense in depth.



Colonization .

We’re going to accelerate building settlers to keep expanding that footprint.



Production Queue.

And even though we just bought a settler, we’re going to immediately put one in the prod queue, too. And what the hell, let’s see if we can build the big Pyramids, too, for the worker bonuses we would get.



Governoring.

That exclamation point on the governor screen means I’ve got some action to take. In this case, I have a governor to appoint.



Let’s Make It A Point to Appoint Someone To Be Our Point Person.

Liang is a personal favorite of mine for the both the builder bonus



Even Better.

Liang also gives us the future bonus on building districts quicker

So we started to settle down and moved up in age

wait, wha?! Did we just get married and not realize it?!

