Origins 2023 ~ The Wargame HQ With The Armchair Dragoons

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 10 April 2023

It’s taken some time, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.

Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention

This is the sortable grid for our events. Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this grid, since it’s our people giving those talks . We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks.

Note that there are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times, but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.

Number Name Max # Starts Mins Game Pub 3830 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 21-Wednesday at 1300 240 GMT Games 3802 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Fort Circle Games 3844 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3808 Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields 30 22-Thursday at 0900 60 3819 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3829 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Compass Games 3845 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 GMT Games 3790 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC 6 22-Thursday at 1000 120 On Target Simulations 1824 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Fort Circle Games 3817 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1100 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3796 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 8 22-Thursday at 1100 240 GMT Games 3803 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3825 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 GMT Games 3831 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3846 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3806 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Fort Circle Games 3785 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 22-Thursday at 1600 120 Osprey Publishing 3791 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 22-Thursday at 1600 240 On Target Simulations 3797 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1600 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3838 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Compass Games 3836 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 22-Thursday at 1700 120 Fort Circle Games 3809 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 22-Thursday at 1800 180 GMT Games 3823 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 22-Thursday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3843 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1900 120 Compass Games 3821 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 2000 120 Fort Circle Games 3849 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 23-Friday at 0800 120 Compass Games 3827 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing 6 23-Friday at 0900 120 On Target Simulations 1819 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 0900 240 Compass Games 3816 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 23-Friday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3805 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 Fort Circle Games 3814 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1000 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3834 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 GMT Games 3789 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1000 240 Invicta Rex Games 1896 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 23-Friday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3794 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 23-Friday at 1100 180 GMT Games 3828 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Osprey Publishing 3841 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 1300 240 Compass Games 3795 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3840 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 23-Friday at 1300 240 GMT Games 3812 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 23-Friday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3801 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 23-Friday at 1400 120 Fort Circle Games 3822 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 23-Friday at 1600 240 On Target Simulations 3824 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3837 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 23-Friday at 1800 120 Fort Circle Games 3787 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1900 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3800 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 23-Friday at 2000 120 GMT Games 3811 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Fort Circle Games 3832 Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame 30 24-Saturday at 0900 60 3813 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3826 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 24-Saturday at 0900 240 GMT Games 3804 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3798 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Invicta Rex Games 3815 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon 6 24-Saturday at 1000 120 On Target Simulations 3842 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 24-Saturday at 1000 180 GMT Games 3792 Artillery Operations in Desert Storm 30 24-Saturday at 1000 60 3788 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 24-Saturday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3807 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1200 240 Compass Games 3786 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3833 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 24-Saturday at 1300 180 GMT Games 3793 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Fort Circle Games 3810 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 24-Saturday at 1300 240 On Target Simulations 3848 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3839 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Osprey Publishing 3799 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 24-Saturday at 1600 120 Fort Circle Games 3818 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 1600 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3835 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1800 240 Compass Games 3820 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 Fort Circle Games 3847 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 GMT Games

So why do we list all of our events as “Armchair Dragoons Presents: ___” ?

Two reasons: First, in the era before they had “hosting club or organization” as an optional field in event description, it was the only way to find our stuff. Second, even with that field, sorting by title will always show our events as a unified block, and signal to anyone looking through the grid that wargaming is definitely here and not going away from Origins any time soon.

Stay tuned for our usual barrage of Origins coverage over the next few weeks as we approach the convention, with event extracts of all the other wargame / wargame-adjacent events that aren’t ours, plus an extract of the vendors of interest, and previews of our events. At the show, we’ll have multiple photo galleries, plus several reports from the convention about what’s going on. We’re going to try to broadcast live a few times while we’re there, too.

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE

WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS

REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR

DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and saddling up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX

AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,

AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER

ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?

Like this: Like Loading...