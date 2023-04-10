Origins 2023 ~ The Wargame HQ With The Armchair Dragoons

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 10 April 2023
It’s taken some time, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.
Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention
This is the sortable grid for our events. Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this grid, since it’s our people giving those talks1. We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks.
Note that there are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times, but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.
|Number
|Name
|Max #
|Starts
|Mins
|Game Pub
|3830
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1300
|240
|GMT Games
|3802
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3844
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3808
|Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields
|30
|22-Thursday at 0900
|60
|3819
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3829
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Compass Games
|3845
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|GMT Games
|3790
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC
|6
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|On Target Simulations
|1824
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3817
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1100
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3796
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|8
|22-Thursday at 1100
|240
|GMT Games
|3803
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3825
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|GMT Games
|3831
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3846
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3806
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3785
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3791
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3797
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1600
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3838
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Compass Games
|3836
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|22-Thursday at 1700
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3809
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|180
|GMT Games
|3823
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3843
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1900
|120
|Compass Games
|3821
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 2000
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3849
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 0800
|120
|Compass Games
|3827
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|On Target Simulations
|1819
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Compass Games
|3816
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3805
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3814
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3834
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|GMT Games
|3789
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|1896
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3794
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|180
|GMT Games
|3828
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3841
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|Compass Games
|3795
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3840
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|GMT Games
|3812
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3801
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3822
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|23-Friday at 1600
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3824
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3837
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3787
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3800
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 2000
|120
|GMT Games
|3811
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3832
|Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame
|30
|24-Saturday at 0900
|60
|3813
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3826
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|GMT Games
|3804
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3798
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3815
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|120
|On Target Simulations
|3842
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|180
|GMT Games
|3792
|Artillery Operations in Desert Storm
|30
|24-Saturday at 1000
|60
|3788
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|24-Saturday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3807
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1200
|240
|Compass Games
|3786
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3833
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|180
|GMT Games
|3793
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3810
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3848
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3839
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3799
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|24-Saturday at 1600
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3818
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 1600
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3835
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1800
|240
|Compass Games
|3820
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3847
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|GMT Games
So why do we list all of our events as “Armchair Dragoons Presents: ___” ?
Two reasons: First, in the era before they had “hosting club or organization” as an optional field in event description, it was the only way to find our stuff. Second, even with that field, sorting by title will always show our events as a unified block, and signal to anyone looking through the grid that wargaming is definitely here and not going away from Origins any time soon.
Stay tuned for our usual barrage of Origins coverage over the next few weeks as we approach the convention, with event extracts of all the other wargame / wargame-adjacent events that aren’t ours, plus an extract of the vendors of interest, and previews of our events. At the show, we’ll have multiple photo galleries, plus several reports from the convention about what’s going on. We’re going to try to broadcast live a few times while we’re there, too.
ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR
IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COUNTER CASTING A HEX IN A HEX
AND YOU COUNTER THE HEX WITH A COUNTER-HEX IN THAT HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER,
AND YOU HAVE TO COUNT HOW MANY HEXES ARE IN THE HEX DURING THE ENCOUNTER
ARE YOU PLAYING A HEX-AND-COUNTER WARGAME?