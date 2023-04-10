April 11, 2023
Origins 2023 ~ The Wargame HQ With The Armchair Dragoons

Brant Gby Brant G

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 10 April 2023

It’s taken some time, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.

Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention

This is the sortable grid for our events.  Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this grid, since it’s our people giving those talks1.  We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks.

Note that there are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times, but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.

NumberNameMax #StartsMinsGame Pub
3830Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43421-Wednesday at 1300240GMT Games
3802Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)421-Wednesday at 1800120Fort Circle Games
3844Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater421-Wednesday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3808Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields3022-Thursday at 090060
3819Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising422-Thursday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3829Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games422-Thursday at 1000240Compass Games
3845Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43422-Thursday at 1000240GMT Games
3790Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC622-Thursday at 1000120On Target Simulations
1824Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)422-Thursday at 1100120Fort Circle Games
3817Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz622-Thursday at 1100180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3796Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)822-Thursday at 1100240GMT Games
3803Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle322-Thursday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3825Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars422-Thursday at 1300120GMT Games
3831Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer422-Thursday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3846Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat422-Thursday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3806Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma422-Thursday at 1400120Fort Circle Games
3785Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!422-Thursday at 1600120Osprey Publishing
3791Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1022-Thursday at 1600240On Target Simulations
3797Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz622-Thursday at 1600180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3838Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games422-Thursday at 1600240Compass Games
3836Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli422-Thursday at 1700120Fort Circle Games
3809Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death422-Thursday at 1800180GMT Games
3823Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater422-Thursday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3843Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars422-Thursday at 1900120Compass Games
3821Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)422-Thursday at 2000120Fort Circle Games
3849Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars423-Friday at 0800120Compass Games
3827Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing623-Friday at 0900120On Target Simulations
1819Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games423-Friday at 0900240Compass Games
3816Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City423-Friday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3805Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma423-Friday at 1000120Fort Circle Games
3814Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz623-Friday at 1000180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3834Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X423-Friday at 1000120GMT Games
3789Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater423-Friday at 1000240Invicta Rex Games
1896Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command423-Friday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3794Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death423-Friday at 1100180GMT Games
3828Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!423-Friday at 1300120Osprey Publishing
3841Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games423-Friday at 1300240Compass Games
3795Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising423-Friday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3840Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43423-Friday at 1300240GMT Games
3812Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle323-Friday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3801Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)423-Friday at 1400120Fort Circle Games
3822Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1023-Friday at 1600240On Target Simulations
3824Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater423-Friday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3837Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli423-Friday at 1800120Fort Circle Games
3787Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz623-Friday at 1900180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3800Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars423-Friday at 2000120GMT Games
3811Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)424-Saturday at 0900120Fort Circle Games
3832Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame3024-Saturday at 090060
3813Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz624-Saturday at 0900180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3826Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43424-Saturday at 0900240GMT Games
3804Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command424-Saturday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3798Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater424-Saturday at 1000240Invicta Rex Games
3815Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon624-Saturday at 1000120On Target Simulations
3842Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death424-Saturday at 1000180GMT Games
3792Artillery Operations in Desert Storm3024-Saturday at 100060
3788Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City424-Saturday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3807Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games424-Saturday at 1200240Compass Games
3786Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat424-Saturday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3833Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death424-Saturday at 1300180GMT Games
3793Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)424-Saturday at 1300120Fort Circle Games
3810Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1024-Saturday at 1300240On Target Simulations
3848Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer424-Saturday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3839Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!424-Saturday at 1400120Osprey Publishing
3799Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma424-Saturday at 1600120Fort Circle Games
3818Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz624-Saturday at 1600180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3835Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games424-Saturday at 1800240Compass Games
3820Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli424-Saturday at 1900120Fort Circle Games
3847Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X424-Saturday at 1900120GMT Games

So why do we list all of our events as “Armchair Dragoons Presents: ___” ?

Two reasons:  First, in the era before they had “hosting club or organization” as an optional field in event description, it was the only way to find our stuff.  Second, even with that field, sorting by title will always show our events as a unified block, and signal to anyone looking through the grid that wargaming is definitely here and not going away from Origins any time soon.

Stay tuned for our usual barrage of Origins coverage over the next few weeks as we approach the convention, with event extracts of all the other wargame / wargame-adjacent events that aren’t ours, plus an extract of the vendors of interest, and previews of our events.  At the show, we’ll have multiple photo galleries, plus several reports from the convention about what’s going on.  We’re going to try to broadcast live a few times while we’re there, too.

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT  ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS  ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

