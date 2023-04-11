Wargame HQ at Origins 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/11/23

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential update for the week’s strategy gaming headlines

Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention. And it’s taken them a while, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.

Here’s the extract for our events. Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this list, since it’s our people giving those talks. We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks. You can see from the listing below that we’ve got a lot of coverage planned leading up to Origins.

There are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times (or expand the number of rows you’re seeing), but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.

Number Name Max # Starts Mins Game Pub 3830 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 21-Wednesday at 1300 240 GMT Games 3802 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 120 Fort Circle Games 3844 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 21-Wednesday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3808 Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields 30 22-Thursday at 0900 60 3819 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 22-Thursday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3829 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 Compass Games 3845 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 22-Thursday at 1000 240 GMT Games 3790 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC 6 22-Thursday at 1000 120 On Target Simulations 1824 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Fort Circle Games 3817 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1100 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3796 Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN) 8 22-Thursday at 1100 240 GMT Games 3803 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 22-Thursday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3825 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 GMT Games 3831 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3846 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 22-Thursday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3806 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 22-Thursday at 1400 120 Fort Circle Games 3785 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 22-Thursday at 1600 120 Osprey Publishing 3791 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 22-Thursday at 1600 240 On Target Simulations 3797 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 22-Thursday at 1600 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3838 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 22-Thursday at 1600 240 Compass Games 3836 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 22-Thursday at 1700 120 Fort Circle Games 3809 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 22-Thursday at 1800 180 GMT Games 3823 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 22-Thursday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3843 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 22-Thursday at 1900 120 Compass Games 3821 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 22-Thursday at 2000 120 Fort Circle Games 3849 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars 4 23-Friday at 0800 120 Compass Games 3827 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing 6 23-Friday at 0900 120 On Target Simulations 1819 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 0900 240 Compass Games 3816 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 23-Friday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3805 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 Fort Circle Games 3814 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1000 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3834 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 23-Friday at 1000 120 GMT Games 3789 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1000 240 Invicta Rex Games 1896 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 23-Friday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3794 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 23-Friday at 1100 180 GMT Games 3828 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Osprey Publishing 3841 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 23-Friday at 1300 240 Compass Games 3795 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising 4 23-Friday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3840 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 23-Friday at 1300 240 GMT Games 3812 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle 3 23-Friday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3801 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 23-Friday at 1400 120 Fort Circle Games 3822 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 23-Friday at 1600 240 On Target Simulations 3824 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 23-Friday at 1800 240 Invicta Rex Games 3837 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 23-Friday at 1800 120 Fort Circle Games 3787 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 23-Friday at 1900 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3800 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars 4 23-Friday at 2000 120 GMT Games 3811 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Fort Circle Games 3832 Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame 30 24-Saturday at 0900 60 3813 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 0900 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3826 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43 4 24-Saturday at 0900 240 GMT Games 3804 Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command 4 24-Saturday at 0900 120 Catastrophe Games 3798 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater 4 24-Saturday at 1000 240 Invicta Rex Games 3815 Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon 6 24-Saturday at 1000 120 On Target Simulations 3842 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 24-Saturday at 1000 180 GMT Games 3792 Artillery Operations in Desert Storm 30 24-Saturday at 1000 60 3788 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City 4 24-Saturday at 1100 120 Catastrophe Games 3807 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1200 240 Compass Games 3786 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3833 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death 4 24-Saturday at 1300 180 GMT Games 3793 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer) 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Fort Circle Games 3810 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX) 10 24-Saturday at 1300 240 On Target Simulations 3848 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer 4 24-Saturday at 1300 120 Catastrophe Games 3839 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer! 4 24-Saturday at 1400 120 Osprey Publishing 3799 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma 4 24-Saturday at 1600 120 Fort Circle Games 3818 Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz 6 24-Saturday at 1600 180 Avalon Hill / PicoArmor 3835 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games 4 24-Saturday at 1800 240 Compass Games 3820 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 Fort Circle Games 3847 Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X 4 24-Saturday at 1900 120 GMT Games

Registration is now open for Connections Online 2023, to be held from 17-23 April, with Core events running 18-20 April

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

Among the events are: What Is Red-Teaming; Red-Teaming Acts of God; Advice for New Practitioners; Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic; the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society, and more

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Compass Games moved Prelude to Revolution to the “recent releases” column

Compass Games also moved Doomsday Project 2: The Balkans to the “recent releases” column

Fellowship of Simulations website shows that Napoleon’s Conquests can now be ordered

Avalanche Press has the playbook edition of Second World War at Sea: Bismarck available

While the US ship date seems to be more “aspirational” than “committed” there are copies of We Are Coming Ninevah appearing around the globe

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

New favorite game rule

I do not intend to close Canvas Temple, however. The 3D printing portion of the business is doing rather well, and has exceeded my expectations. I’m also not closing the door on future publishing, but for now the business model I created for publishing boxed games is taking too long to cycle, and shipping costs rise too quickly and abruptly for those long cycles.

To be sure, I am not closing the door on publishing at some point in the future. I still have a strong interest in some aspects of doing so. But to be honest, I’ve simply not enjoyed that process over the past year. I intend to complete shipping Pratzen and Boer War as quickly as I’m able, and then I’m going to take a break from it. The website will remain open to orders regardless, so long as inventory lasts.

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Electives @USACGSC have started. Some students opted out of power point lectures for some hands on tactical learning @ArmyUniversity using the CGSC original Dunn-Kempf miniatures wargame. pic.twitter.com/ls1pcUtY9R — Mark Greenwald (@smarkg52) April 6, 2023

