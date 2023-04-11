Wargame HQ at Origins 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/11/23

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential update for the week’s strategy gaming headlines
Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention. And it’s taken them a while, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.
Here’s the extract for our events. Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this list, since it’s our people giving those talks. We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks. You can see from the listing below that we’ve got a lot of coverage planned leading up to Origins.
There are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times (or expand the number of rows you’re seeing), but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.
|Number
|Name
|Max #
|Starts
|Mins
|Game Pub
|3830
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1300
|240
|GMT Games
|3802
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3844
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|21-Wednesday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3808
|Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields
|30
|22-Thursday at 0900
|60
|3819
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|22-Thursday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3829
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|Compass Games
|3845
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|22-Thursday at 1000
|240
|GMT Games
|3790
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC
|6
|22-Thursday at 1000
|120
|On Target Simulations
|1824
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3817
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1100
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3796
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)
|8
|22-Thursday at 1100
|240
|GMT Games
|3803
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|22-Thursday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3825
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|GMT Games
|3831
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3846
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|22-Thursday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3806
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|22-Thursday at 1400
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3785
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3791
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3797
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|22-Thursday at 1600
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3838
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|22-Thursday at 1600
|240
|Compass Games
|3836
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|22-Thursday at 1700
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3809
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|180
|GMT Games
|3823
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|22-Thursday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3843
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|22-Thursday at 1900
|120
|Compass Games
|3821
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|22-Thursday at 2000
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3849
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 0800
|120
|Compass Games
|3827
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing
|6
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|On Target Simulations
|1819
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|240
|Compass Games
|3816
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|23-Friday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3805
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3814
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1000
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3834
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|120
|GMT Games
|3789
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1000
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|1896
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3794
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|23-Friday at 1100
|180
|GMT Games
|3828
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3841
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|Compass Games
|3795
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3840
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|23-Friday at 1300
|240
|GMT Games
|3812
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle
|3
|23-Friday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3801
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|23-Friday at 1400
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3822
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|23-Friday at 1600
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3824
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3837
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|23-Friday at 1800
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3787
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|23-Friday at 1900
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3800
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars
|4
|23-Friday at 2000
|120
|GMT Games
|3811
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3832
|Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame
|30
|24-Saturday at 0900
|60
|3813
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 0900
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3826
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|240
|GMT Games
|3804
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command
|4
|24-Saturday at 0900
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3798
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|240
|Invicta Rex Games
|3815
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon
|6
|24-Saturday at 1000
|120
|On Target Simulations
|3842
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1000
|180
|GMT Games
|3792
|Artillery Operations in Desert Storm
|30
|24-Saturday at 1000
|60
|3788
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City
|4
|24-Saturday at 1100
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3807
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1200
|240
|Compass Games
|3786
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3833
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|180
|GMT Games
|3793
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3810
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)
|10
|24-Saturday at 1300
|240
|On Target Simulations
|3848
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer
|4
|24-Saturday at 1300
|120
|Catastrophe Games
|3839
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!
|4
|24-Saturday at 1400
|120
|Osprey Publishing
|3799
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma
|4
|24-Saturday at 1600
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3818
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz
|6
|24-Saturday at 1600
|180
|Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
|3835
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games
|4
|24-Saturday at 1800
|240
|Compass Games
|3820
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|Fort Circle Games
|3847
|Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X
|4
|24-Saturday at 1900
|120
|GMT Games
ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD
Nominations are open at BoardGameGeek for the Golden Geek Awards. There’s pretty much -ZERO- chance that Mentioned in Dispatches would ever win for Best Podcast but we’d love to crash the party and get a wargaming podcast into the final round of voting. Can y’all help us out?
Registration is now open for Connections Online 2023, to be held from 17-23 April, with Core events running 18-20 April
The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)
Among the events are: What Is Red-Teaming; Red-Teaming Acts of God; Advice for New Practitioners; Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic; the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society, and more
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Compass Games moved Prelude to Revolution to the “recent releases” column
- Compass Games also moved Doomsday Project 2: The Balkans to the “recent releases” column
- Fellowship of Simulations website shows that Napoleon’s Conquests can now be ordered
- Avalanche Press has the playbook edition of Second World War at Sea: Bismarck available
- While the US ship date seems to be more “aspirational” than “committed” there are copies of We Are Coming Ninevah appearing around the globe
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- New England Sims are now taking pre-orders on the reprint of Winter’s Victory
- There’s a nice new M4A3E8 “Easy Eight” platoon on pre-order at Warlord Games
- Nations & Cannons: The American Crisis is for anyone who ever wondered “huh, what if we play the AWI with D&D rules?”
It’s built on the existing N&C setting & rules that have been around for a while
- TS Wargames has a new pre-order for Iskra with precious little additional info
- CSL has put all of their Sedan games on sale
- Hmmm… Price of the Dragon: A Role-Playing Game for Couples, uh– we have… questions
- Last week’s winner of the “screw those guys; go live 3 hours after the release the news” were the guys behind the really neat Aerocatures book; imagine the characters from Pixar’s Planes as WW2 comic book art, and you’re about halfway there; includes a card game
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Our buddies at LNLP are catching on, and announcing their big sale on Monday! Of course, it’s a “blitzkrieg” sale that’ll be wrapping up by the time you read this, but hey… we tried! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
- Columbia has a “free”/pay-what-you-want intro-level adventure on DTRPG
- Giant Close Combat sale from Slitherine over on Steam, including Panthers in the Fog for under $101
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #268 with When Lions Sailed, 17th century naval warfare
- There are a pair of TTRPG bundles on DTRPG right now, and proceeds from both are going to help Owen KC Stephens with his medical bills from both a pulmonary embolism and a cancer diagnosis2
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Armchair Dragoons Reviews Combat Mission: Battle for Normandy
- Origins 2023 ~ The Wargame HQ With The Armchair Dragoons
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 9 ~ What Naval Wargaming Gets Wrong
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 11
- Saturday Night Fights ~ Double-blind “Spearhead” (part III)
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ May 7th and June 4th
- Next #UnboxingDay3 will be 20 April, right in the middle of Connections Online
- Next virtual event is Connections Online Connections Online, 17-23 April
- Next Real-World Convention is going to be Buckeye Game Fest, in Columbus OH, 28-30 April (with the War Room opening up on 24 April for extended wargaming)
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 17-24 April Connections Online
- 24-30 April Buckeye Game Fest (incl The War Room) (Columbus, OH)
- 18-22 May Compass Expo Spring ’23 (Meriden, CT)
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
Use the Polyversal system to play WW2?!
- Rocky digs into Land & Freedom from Blue Panther
- Moe dings into 1914 Hell Unleashed
- My Own Worst Enemy is continuing his charge up the Hill of Death
- Gimpy Gamer has a whole playlist on Fighters of the Pacific
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about the best of WW1
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
New favorite game rule
THANK YOU. Finally. pic.twitter.com/JMnzk8gqvO
— Watch It Played (@WatchItPlayed) April 9, 2023
- Avalanche Press has an article about the US Navy’s War Plan: Emerald in the 1910’s
- Buncha updates on the age of gunpowder games from Wargame Design Studio
- Paizo has released the first public draft of their ORC4 license and one of the first systems released under that license is Chaosium’s Basic Roleplaying engine
- The latest update from Canvas Temple Publishing is not a joyous one. Jon Compton writes
I do not intend to close Canvas Temple, however. The 3D printing portion of the business is doing rather well, and has exceeded my expectations. I’m also not closing the door on future publishing, but for now the business model I created for publishing boxed games is taking too long to cycle, and shipping costs rise too quickly and abruptly for those long cycles.
and
To be sure, I am not closing the door on publishing at some point in the future. I still have a strong interest in some aspects of doing so. But to be honest, I’ve simply not enjoyed that process over the past year. I intend to complete shipping Pratzen and Boer War as quickly as I’m able, and then I’m going to take a break from it. The website will remain open to orders regardless, so long as inventory lasts.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- David Axe has several articles about Ukrainian offensives and obstacle breaching (and potential problems with it)
- Finland talking about NATO naval integration, among other things; and they’re not making friends with the Ruskies
- The next GUWS webinar is May 9, with Michael Bond talks about Scenario Design, or How I ruined my perfect wargame with a sloppy scenario
- PaxSims talks about someone trying to interdict Class I resupply
Electives @USACGSC have started. Some students opted out of power point lectures for some hands on tactical learning @ArmyUniversity using the CGSC original Dunn-Kempf miniatures wargame. pic.twitter.com/ls1pcUtY9R
— Mark Greenwald (@smarkg52) April 6, 2023
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
One thought on “Wargame HQ at Origins 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/11/23”
I can’t remember if you’ve posted something about it or not, but Draco Ideas recently put out SCOPE Uboot, a quick card and counter game that builds on the system they used in SCOPE Stalingrad. It looks kinda cool to me…