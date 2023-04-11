April 11, 2023
News

Wargame HQ at Origins 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/11/23

Armchair Dragoons PAOby Armchair Dragoons PAO

Our #TuesdayNewsday is your essential update for the week’s strategy gaming headlines

4Newsday-headline

Origins Game Fair is 21-25 June and we’ll have plenty of coverage leading up to, and at, the convention.  And it’s taken them a while, but our events are finally loaded into the Origins 2023 event system, where you can register for them once ticketing opens up in a few weeks.

Here’s the extract for our events.  Note that there are 3 Origins War College talks included in this list, since it’s our people giving those talks.  We’ll have the rest of the Origins War College events with the consolidated wargaming event grid coming in a few weeks.  You can see from the listing below that we’ve got a lot of coverage planned leading up to Origins.

There are over 60 events in the grid, so you will have to page through it a few times (or expand the number of rows you’re seeing), but it is also sortable by event title, day, and publisher, as well.

NumberNameMax #StartsMinsGame Pub
3830Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43421-Wednesday at 1300240GMT Games
3802Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)421-Wednesday at 1800120Fort Circle Games
3844Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater421-Wednesday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3808Civilians on Hexagonal Battlefields3022-Thursday at 090060
3819Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising422-Thursday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3829Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games422-Thursday at 1000240Compass Games
3845Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43422-Thursday at 1000240GMT Games
3790Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - MTC622-Thursday at 1000120On Target Simulations
1824Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)422-Thursday at 1100120Fort Circle Games
3817Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz622-Thursday at 1100180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3796Armchair Dragoons Presents: A Distant Plain (Team COIN)822-Thursday at 1100240GMT Games
3803Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle322-Thursday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3825Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars422-Thursday at 1300120GMT Games
3831Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer422-Thursday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3846Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat422-Thursday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3806Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma422-Thursday at 1400120Fort Circle Games
3785Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!422-Thursday at 1600120Osprey Publishing
3791Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1022-Thursday at 1600240On Target Simulations
3797Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz622-Thursday at 1600180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3838Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games422-Thursday at 1600240Compass Games
3836Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli422-Thursday at 1700120Fort Circle Games
3809Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death422-Thursday at 1800180GMT Games
3823Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater422-Thursday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3843Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars422-Thursday at 1900120Compass Games
3821Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)422-Thursday at 2000120Fort Circle Games
3849Armchair Dragoons Presents: Brief Border Wars423-Friday at 0800120Compass Games
3827Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Gap Crossing623-Friday at 0900120On Target Simulations
1819Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games423-Friday at 0900240Compass Games
3816Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City423-Friday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3805Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma423-Friday at 1000120Fort Circle Games
3814Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz623-Friday at 1000180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3834Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X423-Friday at 1000120GMT Games
3789Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater423-Friday at 1000240Invicta Rex Games
1896Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command423-Friday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3794Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death423-Friday at 1100180GMT Games
3828Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!423-Friday at 1300120Osprey Publishing
3841Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games423-Friday at 1300240Compass Games
3795Armchair Dragoons Presents: Stonewall Uprising423-Friday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3840Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43423-Friday at 1300240GMT Games
3812Armchair Dragoons Presents: Arabian Struggle323-Friday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3801Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)423-Friday at 1400120Fort Circle Games
3822Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1023-Friday at 1600240On Target Simulations
3824Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater423-Friday at 1800240Invicta Rex Games
3837Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli423-Friday at 1800120Fort Circle Games
3787Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz623-Friday at 1900180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3800Armchair Dragoons Presents: Plains Indian Wars423-Friday at 2000120GMT Games
3811Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)424-Saturday at 0900120Fort Circle Games
3832Why You Don't Want Realistic Logistics in a Wargame3024-Saturday at 090060
3813Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz624-Saturday at 0900180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3826Armchair Dragoons Presents: Salerno '43424-Saturday at 0900240GMT Games
3804Armchair Dragoons Presents: True Command424-Saturday at 0900120Catastrophe Games
3798Armchair Dragoons Presents: Song For War Med Theater424-Saturday at 1000240Invicta Rex Games
3815Armchair Dragoons Presents: CPX Bootcamp - Counter/Recon624-Saturday at 1000120On Target Simulations
3842Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death424-Saturday at 1000180GMT Games
3792Artillery Operations in Desert Storm3024-Saturday at 100060
3788Armchair Dragoons Presents: Sadr City424-Saturday at 1100120Catastrophe Games
3807Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games424-Saturday at 1200240Compass Games
3786Armchair Dragoons Presents: Zurmat424-Saturday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3833Armchair Dragoons Presents: Liberty of Death424-Saturday at 1300180GMT Games
3793Armchair Dragoons Presents: Votes for Women(w/ The Designer)424-Saturday at 1300120Fort Circle Games
3810Armchair Dragoons Presents: Command Post Exercises (The CPX)1024-Saturday at 1300240On Target Simulations
3848Armchair Dragoons Presents: Judean Hammer424-Saturday at 1300120Catastrophe Games
3839Armchair Dragoons Presents: Undaunted– Play w/ The Designer!424-Saturday at 1400120Osprey Publishing
3799Armchair Dragoons Presents: Halls of Montezuma424-Saturday at 1600120Fort Circle Games
3818Armchair Dragoons Presents: PicoArmor Panzerblitz624-Saturday at 1600180Avalon Hill / PicoArmor
3835Armchair Dragoons Presents: Third World War by Compass Games424-Saturday at 1800240Compass Games
3820Armchair Dragoons Presents: Shores of Tripoli424-Saturday at 1900120Fort Circle Games
3847Armchair Dragoons Presents: Space Empires 4X424-Saturday at 1900120GMT Games

 

ORIGINS 2022 COVERAGE
WARGAME HQ EVENTS ~ MiD PREVIEW EPISODE ~ EXHIBITOR SPOTLIGHT ~ CONSOLIDATED WARGAMING EVENT GRID ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT PREVIEWS
REPORT FROM THE SHOW ~ GAMEPLAY PHOTOS ~ EXHIBIT HALL PHOTOS ~ WARGAME HQ EVENT REPORT  ~ CONVENTION PHOTOS  ~ AAR
DISCUSSION FORUM THREAD

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

Nominations are open at BoardGameGeek for the Golden Geek Awards.  There’s pretty much -ZERO- chance that Mentioned in Dispatches would ever win for Best Podcast but we’d love to crash the party and get a wargaming podcast into the final round of voting.  Can y’all help us out?

GG23noms

 

4Newsday-Otherheadline

Registration is now open for Connections Online 2023, to be held from 17-23 April, with Core events running 18-20 April

ConnexOnline 23 Line

The Connections Online executive committee is pleased to announce the theme of this year’s Connections Online conference: “The Enemy Gets a Vote — Playing Red.” We’ll look at playing Red in wargaming, as well as what various professional communities mean by the term “red teaming.” (Hint: The definitions overlap, more or less, but terms frequently has discipline-specific connotations that may not be entirely obvious.)

Among the events are: What Is Red-Teaming; Red-Teaming Acts of God; Advice for New Practitioners; Gaming & Red-Teaming the Pandemic; the Wargame Bootcamp to learn to use Discord, VASSAL, and TTS; a Littoral Commander demo; a discussion of the state-of-the-art of the hobby wargaming space; and a multi-player Discord-driven Kriegsspiel with the International Kriegsspiel Society, and more

ConnexLine Red

 

4Newsday-releasedTN montage41123

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

  • Compass Games moved Prelude to Revolution to the “recent releases” column
  • Compass Games also moved Doomsday Project 2: The Balkans to the “recent releases” column
  • Fellowship of Simulations website shows that Napoleon’s Conquests can now be ordered
  • Avalanche Press has the playbook edition of Second World War at Sea: Bismarck available
  • While the US ship date seems to be more “aspirational” than “committed” there are copies of We Are Coming Ninevah appearing around the globe

 

4Newsday-launched

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

 

4Newsday-sale

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

  • Our buddies at LNLP are catching on, and announcing their big sale on Monday!  Of course, it’s a “blitzkrieg” sale that’ll be wrapping up by the time you read this, but hey…  we tried! ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
  • Columbia has a “free”/pay-what-you-want intro-level adventure on DTRPG
  • Giant Close Combat sale from Slitherine over on Steam, including Panthers in the Fog for under $101
  • S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #268 with When Lions Sailed, 17th century naval warfare
  • There are a pair of TTRPG bundles on DTRPG right now, and proceeds from both are going to help Owen KC Stephens with his medical bills from both a pulmonary embolism and a cancer diagnosis2
    • Bundle #1 ~ 5th Ed, Mutants & Masterminds, Pathfinder 1st & 2nd ed, Savage Worlds, Starfinder, and more
    • Bundle #2 ~ ACE, ICONS, Shotguns & Sorcery, Shadow of the Demon Lord, Mutants & Masterminds, Pathfinder 1st & 2nd ed, and more

 

4Newsday-Regiment

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?

 

4Newsday-Convetions
Consolidated-Calendar-Splash

Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

As announced on our podcast on 3/31

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store.  We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

4Newsday-allies

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

Use the Polyversal system to play WW2?!

 

4Newsday-Industry

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

New favorite game rule

I do not intend to close Canvas Temple, however. The 3D printing portion of the business is doing rather well, and has exceeded my expectations. I’m also not closing the door on future publishing, but for now the business model I created for publishing boxed games is taking too long to cycle, and shipping costs rise too quickly and abruptly for those long cycles.

and

To be sure, I am not closing the door on publishing at some point in the future. I still have a strong interest in some aspects of doing so. But to be honest, I’ve simply not enjoyed that process over the past year. I intend to complete shipping Pratzen and Boer War as quickly as I’m able, and then I’m going to take a break from it. The website will remain open to orders regardless, so long as inventory lasts.

 

4Newsday-professionals

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

 

 

4Newsday-different

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

 

 

That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.

We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.

WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF

Footnotes

  1. just don’t wait for the review of that one before buying
  2. we’ll say it again: fuck cancer
  3. 3rd Thursday of the month
  4. Open RPG Creative

Armchair Dragoons PAO

View all posts by Armchair Dragoons PAO →

One thought on “Wargame HQ at Origins 2023 ~ #TuesdayNewsday 4/11/23

  1. I can’t remember if you’ve posted something about it or not, but Draco Ideas recently put out SCOPE Uboot, a quick card and counter game that builds on the system they used in SCOPE Stalingrad. It looks kinda cool to me…

    Reply

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: