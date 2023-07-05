Origins 2023 ~ Spotlight!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 June 2023

Spotlighting a couple of features we saw at Origins, here’s some photo galleries of places we lingered a bit.

Origins Awards Winners

Here are all the nominees, in no particular order

Warlord Games

With a large and well-decorated sponsored play area in the gaming hall, Warlord Games definitely made a visual splash with their minis, and some fantastic laser-cut terrain from Father & Son Gaming

Polyversal

Collins Epic has been working on Polyversal for a bunch of years and got it released last fall. We showed off an unboxing of the base game, but you bring your own minis to the table. As a minis-agnostic system, you can use whatever you want, including old epic-scale WH40K minis, or any other 15mm or smaller that you’ve got laying about.

Stay tuned for our Origins AAR, and other galleries of the rest of the convention, too!

photos from Patrick Rice, Brant Guillory, and others

