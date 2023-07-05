Origins 2023 ~ Spotlight!

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 29 June 2023
Spotlighting a couple of features we saw at Origins, here’s some photo galleries of places we lingered a bit.
Origins Awards Winners
- Retailer Game of the Year – Boop (Smirk & Laughter Games)
- Origins Fan Favorite – Flamecraft (Lucky Duck Games)
- Board Games – Social/Light Strategy – Creature Comforts (Kids Table Board Gaming)
- Board Games – Strategy – Planet Unknown (Adam’s Apple Games)
- Board Games – Thematic – Dead Reckoning (Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG)
- Card Games – Scout (OINK Game)
- Children’s Game – HONK! (Sinister Fish Games)
- Collectables – Magic the Gathering Universes Beyond Warhammer 40K Commanders Deck (Wizards of the Coast)
- Miniatures Game – Lion Rampant: Second Edition (Osprey Games)
- RPG Core – Coyote & Crow (Coyote & Crow)
- RPG Supplement – Agents of Dune (Modiphius)
- Accessory – Deluxe Board Game Train Sets (Little Plastic Train Co.)
- 2D Art & Illustration – CowBoys with Big Hearts (Bully Pulpit Games)
- 3D Art – Fallout: Wasteland Warfare – Super Mutants: Swan (Modiphius)
- Graphic Design – Pathfinder Savage Worlds Boxed Set (Pinnacle Entertainment Group)
- Reviews – Mind MGMT Review (Board Game Quest)
Here are all the nominees, in no particular order
Warlord Games
With a large and well-decorated sponsored play area in the gaming hall, Warlord Games definitely made a visual splash with their minis, and some fantastic laser-cut terrain from Father & Son Gaming
Polyversal
Collins Epic has been working on Polyversal for a bunch of years and got it released last fall. We showed off an unboxing of the base game, but you bring your own minis to the table. As a minis-agnostic system, you can use whatever you want, including old epic-scale WH40K minis, or any other 15mm or smaller that you’ve got laying about.
Stay tuned for our Origins AAR, and other galleries of the rest of the convention, too!
photos from Patrick Rice, Brant Guillory, and others
