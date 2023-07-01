In Waterloo’s battle so grand,

A soldier misunderstood the band.

He shouted with glee,

“ABBA, come see!”

Confusion was all that he planned.

With sabers and cannons in tow,

He danced to the tune’s lively flow.

But the troops were perplexed,

Their leader vexed,

As they joined in the musical show.

Napoleon’s face turned bright red,

As his soldiers sang instead.

He yelled, “Cease the song!

We’re fighting, not long!”

Oh, the battle of Waterloo misled.

The enemy army stood still,

Amidst ABBA’s melodic thrill.

They couldn’t comprehend,

Why soldiers would blend

A pop song with warfare and skill.

So remember, when history’s told,

To keep battles and songs in their mold.

For Waterloo’s fame,

And ABBA’s acclaim,

Are two tales you shouldn’t withhold!

