Origins Awards & More ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/27/23

Alongside the Origins Awards (see below), here are the new inductees into the AGAD Hall of Fame

Academy of Adventure Gaming Arts and Design Hall of Fame Class of 2023:

HOF Inductee – Mark Rosewater Started at Wizards of the Coast in 1995. Published a number of articles in early trade magazines titled Insider Trading, which talked about the process of game design. In 2002 he started a web column called Making Magic, which also talks about game design and has been running for many years. Has run a podcast, Drive to Work, for a number of years, which talks about the history of Magic and interviews individuals who contributed over the years. Has had cards he designed in every set since 1996 to present, with thousands of cards designed and well over a dozen mechanics. Created Magic the Puzzling, a series of play problem puzzles featuring intricate combinations of Magic cards that often required extensive time and dozens of steps to solve. A compilation was published in a book.

Designed by Mike Pondsmith, Cyberpunk featured an unusual combat and advancement system that distinguished it from other RPG entries and the genre brought in a number of new players to the RPG scene. It is maintained a following since its launch in 1988 and recently was adapted to the Cyberpunk 2077 video game in 2020 Rising Star – Mathias Wigge First published game is Ark Nova in 2021, which is currently in the BGG all time list at number 4. Magic the Gathering tournament player. Getting a top game on your first game is an impressive feat, although it seems to be happening more frequently with Gloomhaven, Wingspan, and now Ark Nova in recent years.

ICV2 was given the numbers for this year’s Origins by the GAMA folks, and attendance is up 38% from last year.

Origins 2023 hosted 16,082 attendees from June 21-25, 2023. This is up from last year’s attendance totals, which was 11,689 people, representing a steady return toward pre-pandemic attendance numbers. At the last pre-pandemic show in 2019, Origins drew 20,642 people… Additionally, GAMA released data that included exhibitor, volunteer, and event numbers. The 2022 show had 330 Origins exhibitors, up 63 from last year, and around 125 volunteers. They also hosted 6,400 events, which is up 1400 from last year

We’ve got a couple of great long-form articles coming from our writers that were at Origins, and look for an AAR in a few days once we get feedback from our players, too.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

