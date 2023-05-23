Tell Us What You Think About Tuesday Newsday ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/23/23

The Armchair Dragoons brings you #TuesdayNewsday to read up on this week’s strategy gaming headlines

The Dietz Foundation have moved their official forums to our site, including support for the Littoral Commander series, as well as their other games. We’re expecting a variety of contributions for the LC scenarios & variants, as well as more chatter on their upcoming games as they develop.

In celebration of Red Sea coming to @Steam, we'll be running a limited time Steam sale on our GMT games at 75% off from now – May 29th. Don't miss out! Labyrinth: https://t.co/S1x1d3sbGU

Twilight Struggle: https://t.co/SSCnD0xwRV

Fort Sumter: https://t.co/4oeJ1ZPzEL pic.twitter.com/onmhZU9Www — Playdek, Inc. (@Playdek) May 22, 2023

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?





The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

