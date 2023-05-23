Tell Us What You Think About Tuesday Newsday ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/23/23

The Armchair Dragoons brings you #TuesdayNewsday to read up on this week’s strategy gaming headlines
The Dietz Foundation have moved their official forums to our site, including support for the Littoral Commander series, as well as their other games. We’re expecting a variety of contributions for the LC scenarios & variants, as well as more chatter on their upcoming games as they develop.
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Sleepwalkers, a new release from Dr. Richter Konfliktsimulationen1 lets you build up to WW1 and change the start conditions before you fight the war
- Hollandspiele released Dual Gauge: Netherlands and Eastern US, an expansion for their Dual Gauge line
- New from Osprey, Frostgrave: The Wildwoods, which ventures north of the city where most of Frostgrave takes place
- A new pack of “planetary militia” from Alternative Armies
- New WW2 vehicles from the Rapid Fire! guys over in the UK
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Want to know what’s in the new force packs of Napoleonic minis from The Wargaming Company? Take a look
- The Dietz Foundation are taking pre-orders on their 2nd Ed for 1979: Revolution in Iran and already hit their minimum number
- MMP opened pre-orders on Valley of Tears, the BCS game on the Yom Kippur War, a few hours after last week’s Tuesday Newsday went live
- You know you want to pre-order this M4A3E8 Easy Eight Sherman from Warlord Games, right?
- Late pledges are open for LNLP’s Glory and Empire: First Victories – Wellington vs Napoleon
- Modiphius are still taking pre-orders on their Mythic Commander core rulebook
- Blast Radius sounds like an EOD game, but seems to more of a combination of Minesweeper and Memory; it’s up on Kickstarter now
- Missed out on all those Valiant Defense series games by David Thompson from DVG? You can get the set now, over on Gamefound
- Hey look guys, Werwolf over at Legion Wargames is over 75% of the way there on pre-orders, and seems to have stalled a bit; let’s help push it over the line, eh?
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Ventonuovo have a limited number of copies of Orange Swan on sale at half off
- Command: Modern Operations base game at 50% off and DLCs from 10%-35% off at the Matrix store right now
- Noble Knight has Westerplatte 1939 in stock and on sale
- Miniature Market has a big wargame sale – mostly minis, but some boardgames – with coupon code MEMORIAL2023 at checkout
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T #290 with Angola, and not the one from MMP
- Sale on some Playdek adaptations of GMT games through Steam thru 29 May
In celebration of Red Sea coming to @Steam, we'll be running a limited time Steam sale on our GMT games at 75% off from now – May 29th. Don't miss out!
Labyrinth: https://t.co/S1x1d3sbGU
Twilight Struggle: https://t.co/SSCnD0xwRV
Fort Sumter: https://t.co/4oeJ1ZPzEL pic.twitter.com/onmhZU9Www
— Playdek, Inc. (@Playdek) May 22, 2023
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Fight for Fort Glory (part II) for “What a Cowboy”
- What’s a Wargame? A Historical Review
- This week’s Origins Preview ~ Advice for First-Time Attendees
- A First Look at Rule The Waves 3 from Matrix Games
- This week’s article from our archives? 23 March 2020 – Coral Sea to Wing Leader: Wargaming Lessons Learned
- This week was #UnboxingDay
- Croix de Guerre by Multi-Man Publishing
- Ukrainian Crisis & The Little War by Hollanspiele
- La Vendee from Against The Odds Magazine
- Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific by Dietz Foundation
- Claws of the Tiger by White Dog Games
- We Are Coming Nineveh by NUTS! Publishing
- The Boer War by Canvas Temple Publishing
- Traces of War by VUCA Sims
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 17
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Five
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 4 June and 2 July
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 15 June
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024, unless we have another Connections Online Showcase in the Fall
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 2-4 June UK Games Expo (Birmingham, UK)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky looks at recent additions to his bookshelf
- Moe looks at the Labyrinth Adventures solo RPG
- Some of us crashed Liz’s Beyond Solitaire live stream with Dan Bullock on Monday
- Gimpy Gamer is taking another shot at Mythic Games
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about milestones in wargame design
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Avalanche Press has an article about “storm panzers” at Kursk this week
- Shit like this is why we recommended a Media Ethics course to the content creators division of GAMA back at the Expo. The idiots that run Quackalope usually just take the money and run, but this time they seem to have asked for it up front in return for burying a negative review. And the company they tried to blackmail? They brought the receipts to the conversation.
- Here’s an excellent threadroll about wargame marketing from Kevin over at Ft Circle Games
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Brian Train is back at the Urban Ops Planner Course in California and giving us his feedback
- Barents Sea naval exercises
- UK cannibalizing parts to keep their aircraft carriers at sea
- The next GUWS webinar is June 7, Kay Schrier talks about Designing Games for Empathy and Compassion
- The US Naval War College is looking for an assistant / associate professor
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
