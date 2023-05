UnboxingDay ~ Ukrainian Crisis & The Little War by Hollanspiele

Brant Guillory, 18 May 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

Look, it’s Brian Train design on a modern warfare topic, so the real mystery was why I didn’t already have it . Blue Panther had copies at BGF, and I bought (another) one so that it would be Steve’s cue to start the sale about 10 minutes later.

Brian’s talked about the game with us before, so there’s no need to go into too many details about the design.

For the components, there’s a pair of 11×17 maps, a single sheet of counters for both games, and the rules. Some dice (not normal in most Hollandspiele games), a player aid card, and a small deck of cards round out the contents.

With trembling hands and eager zeal,

I unbox a wargame with great appeal.

Countless components I behold,

Strategies yet to unfold,

In this box, a battlefield surreal!

