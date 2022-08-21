FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Future Pastimes in Sarnia, ON

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 21 August 2022

Future Pastimes is located in Sarnia, ON



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Future Pastimes scores

4 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 1 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 1 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better

And Yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Jeff Beeler says

Will try to order anything listed on their distributors’ websites

Future Pastimes has Eurogames as their main product inventory, and also carries board wargames, minis wargames, tabletop rpgs, collectible card games, non-wargame minis, minis accessories, general game accessories, non-game hobby merchandise.

And on the shelves, it’s new games only. Snacks for sale? Yes!

Take a look at the store!

(photos submitted by Jeff Beeler store customer)

click images to enlarge

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

