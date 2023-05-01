FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Compleat Strategist in NYC

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 1 May 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

The Compleat Strategist is located in New York, NY



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Compleat Strategist scores

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And Yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

It’s been the go-to wargaming store for several generations of wargamers throughout the Big Apple and has been a destination store for anyone traveling to the city for more than an airport layover. It’s outlasted most of the giants of the industry and shows no signs of letting up.

Fred Kiesche says

I have been shopping here since 1977. So many memories.

The Compleat Strategist has board wargames as their main product inventory, and also carries minis wargames, eurogames, big-box “Ameritrash” games, and more.

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a few tables

Take a look at the store!

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Fred Kiesche and others)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

