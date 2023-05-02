Back From The Expo ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/2/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines
Brant spent last week at GAMA Expo in Reno, Nevada, and kicked off a bunch of articles while he was there, with some day-by-day reports. Even though Day One was before last Tuesday Newsday, we’re including it here again for completeness
- Reporting from GAMA Expo – Day 1
- Reporting from GAMA Expo – Day 2
- Reporting from GAMA Expo – Day 3
- Reporting from GAMA Expo – Day 4
Among the reports you’ve got a look at the Origins Awards nominees, a discussion with Renegade Game Studios about their Avalon Hill licenses, the retailer awards, unboxing Littoral Commander before most of them were even mailed out, and a report from the board meeting, plus a whole lot of photos from the exhibit hall.
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- MMP’s GTS Briefings Vol 1, which includes the Strike–Counter Strike game, is now shipping
- GMT is now charging & shipping The British Way and Seas of Thunder
- The latest issue (#425) of Wargames Illustrated magazine is now available
- Munchkin will never die, and neither will this expansion of the undead
- Massive PDF drop of BattleTech mech record sheets for 4 different technical readouts, all available on DTRPG
- The latest Berlin: German releases for Flames of War have arrived for your late-war gaming
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Noble Knight games has ATO #58, with Clash of Carriers, at about 15% off
- Renegade has all of their Crusaders games on sale right now
- Big special on all the Decisive Campaigns games on Steam right now
- GOG sale on all the Slitherine games right now, including a bunch under $5
- LNLP’s Blitzkrieg Sale has just under 2 weeks to go and some things are starting to sell out
- Every order from Alternative Armies this month will include a free rock monster figure
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is Modern War #9 with War By Television: Kosovo 1999
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- New dice “advent-ure” calendars from Black Oak Workshop
- Warlord Games has new Soviet and Hungarian weapons teams for Bolt Action on pre-order
- You can pre-order Putin’s War 2022 from UGG
- Valenrealm is a new 4X-ish realm-building game on Kickstarter that looks intriguing
- Building Better Worlds is a new supplement for the Alien RPG from Free League that you can pre-order now
- It All Started in a Tavern on Kickstarter is full of adventure hooks and plots
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Raab for “Valour and Fortitude”
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Compleat Strategist in NYC
- Mentioned in Dispatches Season 10 Ep 12 ~ Nations & Cannons
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 14
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Two
- GAMA Expo Reports
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 7 May and 4 June
- Next #UnboxingDay1 will be 18 May
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024, unless we have another Connections Online Showcase in the Fall
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 18-22 May Compass Expo Spring ’23 (Meriden, CT)
- 27-29 May KublaCon (San Francisco, CA)
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky wonders about his future on Twitter
- Moe digs into The Russian Campaign
- My Own Worst Enemy is checking out Triumph & Tragedy
- Pushing Cardboard ep 19 is out, from Weekend at the Warehouse
- Justegarde looks into Clash of Sovereigns from GMT
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about La Bat, BGF, and more
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Avalanche Press has an article about their upcoming Chosin Reservoir game
- Nice visual diagrams of the OOBs in the Squad Battles games from Wargame Design Studio
- Wicked Wargames’ site is going 404 for the third week in a row and the last FB post in their “official” group before ours was back in February; they may be cooked
- SDHist / Conflicts of Interest magazine had an interesting designer roundtable “gaming the unpleasant”
- Look, if you’re latest “news” item is from March of 2021, what does that say to a new person hitting your site?
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- The folks who ran the CNAS “Taiwan” game for Congress give their thoughts
- Merle sent over this article about the future of decision-making that has a definite military context
- AI at War, instead of just shadow-boxing with human opponents on the computer
- The next GUWS webinar is Scenario Design, or How I ruined my perfect wargame with a sloppy scenario on 9 May and followed on 16 May by The Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military
- PaxSims is lighting the web on fire with Ed McGrady’s article about Top 10 list of games from those who teach game design
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
Since The British Way is now shipping, we wanted to share this, too
A map of every country that has gained independence from the UK pic.twitter.com/ChD6595rae
— Amazing Maps (@amazingmap) April 15, 2023
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
We appreciate you visiting the Armchair Dragoons and hope that you enjoy our weekly news dumps!
Please leave us your feedback in our discussion forum, or in the comment area below.
You can also find the regiment on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you.
WE USE COOKIES TO IMPROVE OUR PERFORMANCE
WE’RE NOT TALKING ABOUT THE SITE; WE’RE TALKING ABOUT THE STAFF