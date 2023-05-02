Back From The Expo ~ #TuesdayNewsday 5/2/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines

Brant spent last week at GAMA Expo in Reno, Nevada, and kicked off a bunch of articles while he was there, with some day-by-day reports. Even though Day One was before last Tuesday Newsday, we’re including it here again for completeness

Among the reports you’ve got a look at the Origins Awards nominees, a discussion with Renegade Game Studios about their Avalon Hill licenses, the retailer awards, unboxing Littoral Commander before most of them were even mailed out, and a report from the board meeting, plus a whole lot of photos from the exhibit hall.

New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting

Stretch your budget a little further with these deals

Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is

What were the Dragoons up to this past week?





Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!

You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.

The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

20-22 October 2023

The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC

Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.

In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.

Stay tuned for details!

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world

News & notes from the business end of the gaming world

Avalanche Press has an article about their upcoming Chosin Reservoir game

Nice visual diagrams of the OOBs in the Squad Battles games from Wargame Design Studio

Wicked Wargames’ site is going 404 for the third week in a row and the last FB post in their “official” group before ours was back in February; they may be cooked

SDHist / Conflicts of Interest magazine had an interesting designer roundtable “gaming the unpleasant”

Look, if you’re latest “news” item is from March of 2021, what does that say to a new person hitting your site?

Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing

Since The British Way is now shipping, we wanted to share this, too

A map of every country that has gained independence from the UK pic.twitter.com/ChD6595rae — Amazing Maps (@amazingmap) April 15, 2023

