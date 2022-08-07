FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Hangar 18 Hobbies in Cary, NC

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 7 August 2022

Launching our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Hangar 18 Hobbies is located in Cary, NC



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Hangar 18 Hobbies scores

5 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 3 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 5 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Tons of support for minis wargamers, with a lot of product (including hard-to-find imports) and a lot of paint, terrain, brushes, accessories, etc. Nice play space that you can reserve in a separate dedicated gaming room.

Hangar 18 Hobbies has RC vehicles and models as their main product inventory, and also carry minis wargames, non-wargame minis, some board games, and minis accessories (terrain, paint, etc), in addition to their RC vehicles and models. And on the shelves, it’s new games only (no used games). While they have a very limited supply of board wargames, they are happy to have board wargamers use their game space to play.

They do not have snacks for sale at the store.

Take a look at the store!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by brant)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory (coming soon!), which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and riding with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

The Regiment’s social media can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support the Regiment’s activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...