FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Heart of Gold Games

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 12 June 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

Heart of Gold Games is located in Longmont, CO



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, Heart of Gold Games scores

6 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 4 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 5 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And no, they don’t offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Marc Gacy says

Incredibly friendly staff. Open to supporting my Minis Agnostic Game Night. Three big wargaming tables and a number of regular long card tables. Very well-lit. Easy Parking. Just off a main road.

Heart of Gold Games has minis wargames as their main product inventory, and also carries Eurogames, big-box “ameritrash” games, tabletop RPGs, CCGs, non-wargame minis (fantasy and/or space), minis accessories (terrain, paint, etc), general game accessories (dice, game mats, markers, etc). And on the shelves, it’s a mix of both new & used games

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a handful of tables (see below!)

Snacks for sale? Yes!

Take a look at the store!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Marc Gacy)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and riding with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

The Regiment’s social media can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support the Regiment’s activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...