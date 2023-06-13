No Real Big Headline, But Off To Origins Next Week ~ #TuesdayNewsday 6/13/23

Our weekly #TuesdayNewsday brings all the key strategy gaming headlines to you
We’ve got a new store for Dragoons-branded stuff!
Of note, we’ve got a pretty snazzy-looking embroidered hat (2 diff colors) All the shirts come in a variety of colors, more than just the colors in the pictures
Here’s what’s already planned for our Origins 2023 coverage, with plenty more coming on-site at the show as our media team spreads out to hit the place. We’re planning on bringing you details from the events, games, and exhibit hall as our folks get on the ground and starting finding the cool stuff.
- Wargame HQ Events
- MiD Preview Episode
- Wargame HQ Event Previews
- Advice For Rookies
- Consolidated Wargaming Event Grid
- Exhibitor Spotlight
- The Mailbag
- Food & Drink
- Setup & First Games
- Report From The Show
- Exhibit Hall Photos
- Gameplay Photos
- Wargame HQ Event Report
- Report From The Dragoons
- Convention Photos
- AAR
New games released in the past week that you’ll find interesting
- Spanish Civil War is an older game from Civil War Commander that we just found out about; the publisher looks to have an interesting pipeline of games. This one ships in a tube, too
- 2040: An American Insurgency is starting to escape into the wild and has been spotted on occasional shelves
- Red Sash Games has released Frondeurs et Frondeuses on political intrigue in France at the end of the Thirty Years War; you can order thru Blue Panther, who will be slapping at $20 discount on the first 10 orders
- Yes, you’ve seen the 6th edition of Car Wars out there already, but have you seen all the add-ons that Steve Jackson has for the game? Holy cow!
- Blue Panther has a deluxe boxed edition of 1914: Hell Unleashed from the guys at War Diary magazine
- Wargame Design Studio released a new demo for Squad Battles: Grenada that uses the new 4.01 engine, for free!
- Some new US vehicle minis from the Rapid Fire! guys
- GMT are now shipping the following games
Crowdfunding or pre-orders ~ if you can pre-order it now, here it is
- Fort Circle has launched the Kickstarter campaign for Halls of Montezuma, that builds on the Shores of Tripoli mechanics for the Mexican-American War
- Phantom Fury is finally coming back, as NUTS! has v2 on pre-order
- Burning Banners is off the beaten path for Compass Games, but it’s on Kickstarter right now and past it’s funding goal with a month to go
- It took 17 minutes for Firefly: The Game – 10th Anniversary Collector’s Edition to hit the funding goal over on Gamefound
- The Battle Box is a monthly subscription box for minis wargamers with a lot of arts & crafts accessories as well as gameplay tools, but looks to only be available in UK/Europe; on Kickstarter now
- Someone tell us if Rose Commandos:War of the beauties, a duel to test wisdom is a really good idea, or a really bad one
- If you missed the massive Kickstarter for Homeworld: Fleet Command you can still get in on a late pledge thru Modiphius
- There’s still time to get the pre-order price on D-Day at Omaha Beach from Decision Games; now that the games are ashore and headed to the warehouse, they’ll start shipping soon and the price will go up
- Pre-order open on Warlord’s new “Peninsular Veteran’s Collection” for Black Powder Napoleonics
Stretch your budget a little further with these deals
- Draco Ideas are giving away free t-shirts if you order at least €40 from their store, with coupon code myTshirt at checkout; the shirts are normally €12-14 or so, and they have some neat designs based on their games like ONUS! and 2GM
- Blue Panther has a sale on some random games from Red Sash, that were largely assembled from spare parts of previous editions, so there are varying quantities of each game; some are die-cut counters while others are laser cut and there might be a mix of bindings on the books, but all games are complete
- Designer / developer Ryan Heilman has a LOT of games up on eBay right now
- Spruance Leader is over $20 off at Miniature Market right now
- Over Father’s Day weekend (16-23 June), the RBM Studio Store will have Dana Lombardy’s The Great War card game on sale at 20% off
- To celebrate the release of the new Combat Mission Red Thunder (later this week), Matrix has but all the Combat Mission games on sale for a few days
- Columbia Games has a build-your-own-bundle deal right now, with free shipping until Father’s Day (18 June)
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is World at War #61 with Peaks of the Caucasus
What were the Dragoons up to this past week?
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Battle of Aspern-Essling (III) for “Valour and Fortitude”
- This week’s Origins Preview ~ The Mailbag!
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ Heart of Gold Games, Longmont, CO
- Diving back into our own archives ~ The review of the Zones of Control book
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 20
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Eight
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Dueling AARs unfold, as you get a big Flashpoint Campaigns Southern Storm AAR from both UCG’s viewpoint, and Barthheart’s viewpoint
- JD is back with an AAR for Old School Tactical, and a West front campaign
- An AAR of some experimental gameplay in Emperor of the Fading Suns
- Trekkies are starting to drool
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 9 July and 6 August (note the change to 9 July, instead of 2 July!)
- Next #UnboxingDay1 is this week!
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next Real-World Convention is ORIGINS in Columbus, OH, from 21-25 June, and here’s our discussion thread
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Moe teaches you to play Burning Banners – Rage of the Witch Queen, which you can back on Kickstarter at the link above
- My Own Worst Enemy still tackling Triumph & Tragedy
- Real & Simulated Wars has a great article that ties in the doctrinal discussions from Armor Magazine to Steel Beasts Pro in talking about OPs and screen lines
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream did a big pre-order rundown of what’s out there right now
News & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- We’ve seen the completed, finished products from Cadet Games on table – honestly! What we can’t figure out AT ALL is how to order any of them from their website because there doesn’t seem to be any sort of shopping cart / storefront mechanism there
- The latest S&T Quarterly feedback survey is out now from S&T Press
- Avalanche Press has an article about their new River Battleships expansion for Panzer Grenadier
- Alternative Armies are shut down for a company-wide vacation until 20 June, so nothing will get sent or dealt with until then; but any order you do place while they’re out gets you and automatic 20% off your purchase that they’ll ship when they’re back
We are about to enter the blind testing phase. Everything looks very good for Ukraine 2022! pic.twitter.com/K6FYGnZpu7
— Mark (@markherman54) June 13, 2023
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 21-25 June ORIGINS (Columbus, OH) and our discussion thread
- 23-25 June WarGamesCon (Austin, TX)
- 7-9 July Human Wave (Washington, DC)
- 19-23 July Historicon (Lancaster, PA)
- 22-30 July WBC (Seven Springs, PA)
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 25 August-2 September ConSimWorld Expo 2023 (Phoenix, AZ)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
As announced on our podcast on 3/31
The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023
20-22 October 2023
The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Details will be announced after we get back from Buckeye Game Fest, and registration will open this Summer before we head off to Origins, and will be capped around 40 or so attendees.
In partnership with The Gamer’s Armory, we’ve got our first in-person convention coming up in October, where we’ll be taking over about half of the store. We’ll be playing games in probably the biggest vendor booth you’ll see at a convention, and making plenty of new friends.
Stay tuned for details!
As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.
Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.
- Another addition to the “wargaming China” pantheon of articles, like those discussed on our podcast last season
- A review of Take That Hill, the basic squad-tactics tabletop wargame for professionals, on YouTube
- AAR / overview of the recent Connections North conference
- The Canadian War Museum in Ottawa has a pretty cool temporary exhibit on “War Games”, and Brian Train took a look
- The next GUWS webinar is 20 June, with Maurice Suckling talking about The Postcolonial Turn in Commercial Historical Board Wargames, followed by Why You Should Be Megagaming on 15 August
- PaxSims talks about the High North V arctic crisis matrix game
- From our Connections Online livestream archive
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
~150 or so optical illusions, explained, on a page that looks like it’s from 1998….
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
