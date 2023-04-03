FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Gamer’s Armory

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 3 April 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

The Gamer’s Armory is located in Cary, NC and is the home base for many of our Armchair Dragoons events, including our upcoming special event in October (stay tuned for details!)



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Gamer’s Armory scores

7 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 5 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 5 – Wargaming Event Frequency, including the Armchair Dragoons’ monthly wargame day there!

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And Yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage. In fact, they started out as an online store, so it’s baked into their DNA.

What makes this store awesome?

Brant says

Started as a wargame store and retain a heavy wargame focus for both tabletop & minis. Probably the best selection of ASL products anywhere in the country, especially for aftermarket support. Rare brick-&-mortar store that stocks companies printed by Blue Panther (like Hollandspiele & White Dog). Huge play area and regular game nights, especially for minis wargamers, with a lot of ‘house’ terrain that players can use for their games. In-store game library has >100 games you check out to play (incl several wargames).

Monthly wargame day with the Dragoons, on the first Sunday of each month.

The Gamer’s Armory has board wargames as their main product inventory, and also carries minis wargames, Eurogames, big-box “ameritrash” games, tabletop RPGs, CCGs, non-wargame minis (especially fantasy), a lot of minis accessories (terrain, paint, etc), and other general game accessories (dice, game mats, markers, etc). On the shelves, it’s new games only

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a bunch of tables – they actually make up about 60% of the floorspace.

Snacks for sale? Yes, but it’s pretty much all junk food. There’s plenty of options nearby.

Take a look at the store!

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Terry, and Brant)

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

