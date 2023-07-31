FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Game Kastle

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 31 July 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

The Game Kastle is a nation franchise with locations literally from coast to coast. We visited the one located in Greenville, SC



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Game Kastle scores

4 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 2 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 2 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And yes, they do offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage, which is branched off of the parent company

What makes this store awesome?

Gigantic play area for all sorts of in-person games, including a large library and a shelf full of minis terrain. Frequent events, including a lot of recurring weekly ones. Friendly staff and a well-organized store that makes it easy to find what you’re looking for. Note that their “wargames” aisle is a minis-focused aisle dominated by Warhammer and 40K, with some War Machine and BattleTech thrown in, and almost no traditional board wargames, even in the general boardgaming aisles. They are able to order for you from the major distributors.

The Game Kastle has Eurogames as their main product inventory, and also carries minis wargames, Eurogames, big-box “Ameritrash” games, tabletop RPGs, non-wargame minis (fantasy and/or space), collectible card games, and minis accessories (paint & terrain). And on the shelves, it’s new games.

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a crapton of tables

Snacks for sale? Yes, some

Take a look at the store!

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Brant)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

