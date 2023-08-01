More Surveys! Plus More Fall Assembly Details ~ #TuesdayNewsday 8/1/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines
The 10th edition of the “Great Wargaming Survey” from Wargames, Soldiers, & Strategy Magazine is now live. They’re a minis-focused magazine, but many of our readers may be interested in participating.
The Fall Assembly is coming!
Registration is live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023!
We need to get a few coordination points ironed out1, and then we’ll be able to open up the actual event registration for everyone. If you’re interested in being a GM, drop a line in our forums, or shoot Brant a message.
And within the last day or so, we’ve confirmed 1 designer planning to join us, and waiting to hear from 2 others. Once we confirm them, we’ll let you know!
|Current Confirmed Game Sessions
and more coming!
|Convention Details
Don’t forget we are co-sponsoring a research project with Beyond Solitaire about your favorite solo wargames, and we’ve got over 150 participants so far.
Games released in the past week that you’ll want to check out
- Wargames Illustrated #428 is now available
- Compass Games started shipping Oceans of Fire
- Steve Jackson released Hexagram #11, with a bunch of new TFT content, and Fantasy Folk: Kobolds for GURPS
- The first batch of the new Nordic Forces for Team Yankee started shipping last week
Crowdfunding, p500, pledge programs, whatevs yo! ~ if you can order it now & get it later, here it is
- The Dietz Foundation did us a solid and launched their new Off With His Head game on Kickstarter early enough on Tuesday for us to include it in the news
- Burn the Fort is a game that lets the natives fight back against inbound colonizers, on Gamefound
- The Gods Will Have Blood lets you play executioner during the French Revolution, also on Gamefound
- Caesar’s Gallic Wars – Hail Caesar Supplement is on pre-order at Warlord Games, and includes a special mini if you do
- They’re not dead yet! Ventonuovo has resurfaced with their latest Kickstarter, Blitz in the East. Just pay no mind to their “news” page, which hasn’t been updated since their Black Swan game was still on Kickstarter….
- Columbia Games has their next Harn title on Kickstarter, as Kingdom of Azadmere just launched, and Ardwulf has a preview
- Following their Kickstarter campaign, Worthington now has Crisis:1914 on pre-order through their site
- The World of Darkness comes to co-op boardgaming, with the new Vampire: The Masquerade – Milan Uprising game on Gamefound right now
- Broadside: Empires of Steel expands with both the French and Ottoman navies in a new expansion
Here to help you save a few bucks, or, y’know… spend more than you were planning if it wasn’t for a good deal
- Undaunted: Normandy, digital edition, is on Steam at 10% off
- Miniature Market has Border Reivers and People Power both well below retail
- Kraken Dice has a back-to-school sale for 20% off site-wide, with coupon code SCHOOL at checkout, and unfortunately, their large messenger bag is still out of stock (dammit!)
- Easy Roller has 25% off their mystery dice sets with coupon code BOX25 at checkout; each set includes a dice bag and display box
- StarFringe: Adversus is on Steam at 25% off
- S&T’s game-edition magazine sale this week is S&T 218 with Chancellorsville (note that the sale page says the game is Empires at War but the cover image, and every S&T game list, says that Chancellorsville is the game in that issue)
There’s always something going on with The Dragoons, so we’ve always got plenty to tell you about!
- Registration Open for Fall Assembly 2023
- Saturday Night Fights ~ The Double-Blind Battle of Lutzen (II) for “Blucher”
- FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Game Kastle
- Going back through our Armchair Dragoons’ archives – Monster Games!
- The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part 27
- The Grand “Champions of Krynn” AAR ~ Part Fifteen
- Gameplay this week
- This week in our forums
- Upcoming Dragoons Events (and don’t forget to check the event calendar for everything else)
- Wargame Days at The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC ~ 6 August and 10 September (skipping ahead bc of Labor Day)
- Next #UnboxingDay2 will be 17 August
- Next virtual event is The 2024 ACDC, 12-14 January 2024
- Next live event is The Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023, 20-22 October 2023, The Gamer’s Armory, Cary NC
Don’t forget to check our consolidated event & convention calendar for more!
You can also submit your own events for our calendar here.
- 3-6 August GenCon (Indianapolis, IN)
- 11-13 August Game On Expo (Phoenix, AZ)
- 17-20 August HistoriKC Fest (Kansas City, MO)
- 18-20 August SDHistEast (Portsmouth, RI)
- 31 August – 4 September DragonCon (Atlanta, GA)
- 1-4 September Pacificon (Santa Clara, CA)
- 1-4 September Strategicon: Gateway (Los Angeles, CA)
- 15-17 September Southern Front (Morrisville, NC)
- 1-8 October ASLOK (Cleveland, OH)
- 20-22 October The Inaugural Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 (Cary, NC)
Our fellow content creators from the wargaming world
- Rocky takes a solo trip through Expeditions using the ‘bots
- Justegarde opens up El Gran Capitan from Europa Simulazioni
- My Own Worst Enemy is lost in the North Atlantic right now
- The Brian Train World Tour, coming soon to an England or Italy near you
- Gimpy Gamer has a playthrough of the new Assault Sicily ’43
- Ardwulf’s counter clipping stream talked about WBC, and Revolution Games
Various news & notes from the business end of the gaming world
- Magister Militum, the minis company, are ceasing operations, and looking to sell off everything, including their molds
- Avalanche Press has an article about their upcoming La Regia Marina
- Yes, some gamers are ungrateful and should be flogged with a cat-5 cable
(Some) Gamers Are ungrateful
Worked 2 years on a game, added multiplayer and 3 additional gamemodes after release. Reading through every Steam discussion post and watched EVERY Twitch VOD to collect feedback and Bugs…
„It’s an Indiegame and should be free“#gamedev #indiedev
— Zoroarts 🦈 @Gamescom (@Zoroarts_Dev) July 31, 2023
Hey, we’d LOVE to have some more action in the dedicated area of our forums for the wargame practitioners.
- Connections Netherlands 2023 has been announced – 13 November, at The Hague University of Applied Sciences. It’s there 10th anniversary, and the theme will be “Preventing Future Ukraines”
- Modern day blockade running
- The next GUWS webinar is Why You Should Be Megagaming on 15 August, followed by Intelligent Cardboard: Implementing AI in a Board Game on 29 August, which dovetails nicely with our podcast episode last season talking about tabletop AI
- PaxSims has an article from Gary Milante3 about his updates to the Carana game
- From our Connections Online livestream archive, discussing some key wargaming articles from our first Connections Online
Something neat from outside the wargaming world we thought was worth sharing
That’s all for this week!
Be sure to drop by our forums and join the fun, and next Tuesday we’ll drop some more news on you.
Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and mounting up with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.
You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and even Threads, if we could ever get an auto-post to it.
(We have an Instagram page and it’s really just a placeholder & redirect to our articles.)
You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.
Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.
In a world of wargaming so grand,
Tuesdays, news spreads ‘cross the land,
Updates each week,
For battles we seek,
On the tabletops, forces will stand!