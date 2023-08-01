More Surveys! Plus More Fall Assembly Details ~ #TuesdayNewsday 8/1/23

#TuesdayNewsday is your weekly recon of the strategy gaming headlines

The 10th edition of the “Great Wargaming Survey” from Wargames, Soldiers, & Strategy Magazine is now live. They’re a minis-focused magazine, but many of our readers may be interested in participating.

The Fall Assembly is coming!

Registration is live for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023!

We need to get a few coordination points ironed out , and then we’ll be able to open up the actual event registration for everyone. If you’re interested in being a GM, drop a line in our forums, or shoot Brant a message.

And within the last day or so, we’ve confirmed 1 designer planning to join us, and waiting to hear from 2 others. Once we confirm them, we’ll let you know!

Current Confirmed Game Sessions All-day Saturday game of It Never Snows, split into two 5-hour sessions. You don’t need to play in both, but are welcome to if you’d like

Triumph & Tragedy, with one session each day over the weekend

World at War ’85, both a learning game, and a large multi-player game

Death Valley: Battles for the Shenandoah, from GMT’s Great Battles of the America Civil War

Bayonets & Tomahawks, with one session each day over the weekend

Littoral Commander, the USMC training-game-turned-hobby-game

Brief Border Wars for some conflicts you’ve never heard of

Gunfight Royale for a Wild West shootout

This War Without an Enemy, revisiting the English Civil War and more coming! Convention Details Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

Gamer’s Armory is planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We’re looking into a potential block deal with some local hotels, but with the State Fair in town it’s tough.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

Don’t forget we are co-sponsoring a research project with Beyond Solitaire about your favorite solo wargames, and we’ve got over 150 participants so far.

Magister Militum, the minis company, are ceasing operations, and looking to sell off everything, including their molds

Avalanche Press has an article about their upcoming La Regia Marina

Yes, some gamers are ungrateful and should be flogged with a cat-5 cable

(Some) Gamers Are ungrateful Worked 2 years on a game, added multiplayer and 3 additional gamemodes after release. Reading through every Steam discussion post and watched EVERY Twitch VOD to collect feedback and Bugs… „It’s an Indiegame and should be free“#gamedev #indiedev — Zoroarts 🦈 @Gamescom (@Zoroarts_Dev) July 31, 2023

