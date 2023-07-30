Saturday Night Fights! ~ The Double-Blind Battle of Lutzen (II) for “Blucher”

In Lutzen’s field, we took our stand,

Blind to foes’ moves, at their command.

Locked in combat’s embrace,

With hearts fierce, we embraced,

Our senses awakened, a reprimand!

As swords clashed and muskets roared,

A sightless dance, we soared.

Yet amidst the melee,

Victory found its way,

Blind no more, our fate restored!

Game system: The well-loved Blucher from Sam Mustafa

Battle: The Battle of Lützen; no, the other one

