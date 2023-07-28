Registration Open for Fall Assembly 2023

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 28 July 2023

Registration is now open to purchase badges for the Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023

This small convention will be hosted by The Gamer’s Armory in Cary, NC

Note that right now, badge sales are open, but specific event registration will open next week as we have a few submitted events to confirm, and hope to add a few more before opening up full registration.

Convention hours are

2p-11p Friday 20 October

10a-11p Saturday 21 October

10a-6p Sunday 22 October

Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event. There are a limited number of early-bird badges available at a discount, and don’t forget that Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events like this one.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We were unable to get a decent deal for a block rate through any of the local hotels, largely because the State Fair is also in town.

If you’d like to submit an event as a GM, please use this submission link. GM’s with 2 approved events get a badge discount.

See everyone in October for a great weekend of slinging dice!

In October, Armchair Dragoons gather ’round,

A wargaming spectacle that astounds.

With dice and maps, battles take flight,

Strategists’ minds shine so bright,

In tabletop wars, victories are found!

