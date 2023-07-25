Solo Wargaming Research & Counting Down to Fall Assembly ~ #TuesdayNewsday 7/25/23

The Armchair Dragoons’ #TuesdayNewsday is the required update for in-the-know strategy gamers

We are co-sponsoring a research project with Beyond Solitaire

Hello, solo gamers! Many of us are omnigamers who enjoy a wide range of solo games, but I think solo historical and wargames don’t get as much love as they deserve. Every year, I love commenting on the People’s Choice Top 200 list, but also spend a lot of time complaining about how my favorite games keep falling further down the list, and further out of the public eye. So, Brant from Armchair Dragoons & I have partnered up to try something new—we are putting together a “People’s Choice Top 20” list of solo historical games, and we want you to help us out by telling us your favorites! “Historical” is a term we have deliberately chosen to allow a wide array of games to be considered. Your nominees can be traditional wargames, conflict simulations, or games that actively engage with history in some way. (A game with a pasted-on historical theme should not be included here.) By “solo games,” we truly mean games that you enjoy on your own. No official solo mode is required—wargamers commonly play multiple sides against each other. Just make sure that if you put a game on your ballot, you do it because you actually enjoy playing it by yourself. If you want to participate, please fill out the Google Form linked here. We will be leaving it open through 12:00 PM EST on August 31, 2023. Once we have closed the form, we will crunch the data, prepare some fun commentary on the results, and publish the list for everyone to enjoy. Thanks for joining us in this new project, and happy gaming! Liz (Beyond Solitaire)

We’re over 100 responses just since we launched it yesterday

The Fall Assembly is coming!

Registration is not yet live, but the initial information for our Armchair Dragoons Fall Assembly 2023 is up and running. We need to get a few coordination points ironed out, and then we’ll be able to open up the event registration for everyone. If you’re interested in being a GM, drop a line in our forums, or shoot Brant a message

Badges are $40 for the weekend, which include some munchies, custom Armchair Dragoons swag, and whatever other prizes or giveaways we’re able to gather before the event.

Attendance is capped on this one because of the limited floorspace we’ve got inside the store and we want to make sure every player gets plenty of time on the tables.

Gamer’s Armory is planning to open early on Sunday just for us, so we can get an additional game session or two in, before the general public gets in the doors.

As noted on the convention site, we do not have a hotel attached to the facility. You can find local hotels here. We’re looking into a potential block deal with some local hotels, but with the State Fair in town it’s tough.

As a reminder, Regimental Patron-level Patreon supporters get a free badge for all Armchair Dragoons-hosted events.

📣📣 Nothing Left to Bomb.

Important anouncement:

Official date of release is… –> 20 August 2023. So… stay calm, enjoy your vacations and be ready for intense air war over Malta from the very 20th!!!#SnafuSmallBattles5 pic.twitter.com/E7rCAQ65BI — Snafu Store (@snafustore) July 25, 2023





Don’t forget we’ve got a dedicated area of our forums for the professional wargamers.

