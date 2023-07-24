Random Research: Solo War & Historical Gaming 2023

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 24 July 2023

We’ve partnered with Beyond Solitaire to launch a short survey about your solo wargaming preferences. The plan is to run this survey thru the end of August, and then take a look at what everyone’s reported to us as their favorites. We’ll let Liz Davidson explain what’s going on:

Hello, solo gamers! Many of us are omnigamers who enjoy a wide range of solo games, but I think solo historical and wargames don’t get as much love as they deserve. Every year, I love commenting on the People’s Choice Top 200 list, but also spend a lot of time complaining about how my favorite games keep falling further down the list, and further out of the public eye. So, Brant from Armchair Dragoons & I have partnered up to try something new—we are putting together a “People’s Choice Top 20” list of solo historical games, and we want you to help us out by telling us your favorites! “Historical” is a term we have deliberately chosen to allow a wide array of games to be considered. Your nominees can be traditional wargames, conflict simulations, or games that actively engage with history in some way. (A game with a pasted-on historical theme should not be included here.) By “solo games,” we truly mean games that you enjoy on your own. No official solo mode is required—wargamers commonly play multiple sides against each other. Just make sure that if you put a game on your ballot, you do it because you actually enjoy playing it by yourself. If you want to participate, please fill out the Google Form linked here. We will be leaving it open through 12:00 PM EST on August 31, 2023. Once we have closed the form, we will crunch the data, prepare some fun commentary on the results, and publish the list for everyone to enjoy. Thanks for joining us in this new project, and happy gaming! Liz (Beyond Solitaire)

If the survey does not appear below, or if you have trouble scrolling through it (as sometimes happens on phones) you can use this link to fill it out directly through Google forms

Thanks for your participation and we’ll look forward to sharing the results with you as we get to the end of the Summer

