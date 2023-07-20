Jim Werbaneth, 20 July 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

On to Richmond II is MMP’s latest offering in the Great Battles of the American Civil War series. This time, the designers return to the Eastern theater, and combine two previous Avalon Hill games, into one box. This is nothing new, as Roads to Gettysburg also contains the Antietam Campaign’s Here Come the Rebels! On to Richmond II contains the maps and units from the original On to Richmond!, covering the Peninsular Campaign, along with the first MMP title, Grant Takes Command, on the Overland Campaign. On to Richmond II adds a third module, about the subsequent Siege of Petersburg.

Players interested in an airbox had better look elsewhere.

The games are substantially upgraded from the Avalon Hill standards. The maps are very much the same, a case of not fixing what is far from broken. However, the counters are more colorful, and sharper, and the rule books are now in full glossy color.

Most importantly, the games in the box use version 1.5 of MMP’s standard Great Campaigns of the American Civil War rules. The pattern in the Avalon Hill era was for a different evolution of the rules to come out with each game. The MMP titles all depend on one standard system, making learning easier, and enhancing compatibility between them.

