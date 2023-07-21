UnboxingDay! The British Way

Brant Guillory, 20 July 2023 ~ #UnboxingDay

One of the great things about working with Enterprise Games at Origins is that you can ask Don to bring something to the show for you, and save the shipping costs, and you might even get it before it gets to everyone else’s store shelves, too. Such was my acquisition last month of The British Way.

The usual boxiness

There’s a lot in here. There 2 mounted, double-sided boards, separate rulebooks and player cards for each game, and a lot of cards. Given that even some of the counters are game-specific, the only real shared components here are the actual wooden pieces.

Here are a couple of the specific games within the box, with a map, identical 2-sided player cards, unique card deck and rulebook, and a card to explain the propaganda rounds for that specific game.

The campaign book and campaign player mat that tracks events across the globe.

The playing pieces

The differences in the game-specific rulebook and the campaign book, which has a wide range of background info, too.

The individual game rules include a diagram of the setup on the back cover, examples of play, and a card manifest.

The campaign book includes the rules about playing through the campaign, as well as extended narrative background information (that could really use some illustrations, pull-quotes, spaces, or pretty much anything), and a decent bibliography.

Given how quickly the individual games are supposed to play, it’ll be nice to get this to the table soon.

