The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXVII

Still at war with the Georgians…





click images to enlarge

Keeping Canadians Happy.

Lower right corner, you can see that when I agreed to move my troops from their borders, I meant it.



War Footing or Nah?

Time to start building some real improvements as the troops I have in the field should be enough to win the war.



Just a Stain on the Map.

That “-59” is all that’s left of a poor Georgian that didn’t run away fast enough



I Got A Name.

When you get promoted enough, you get to give your unit a nickname, presumably more flattering than “Idiot Scout Dude”



OK, Not Always Great Names.

The random name generator often spits out stuff that sounds dorm basement alt-noise bands



Trade Routes = Roads.

There are a lot of times that you’ll send a trade route somewhere because you want the road that develops underneath that route. This is one of those times.



Era Score, Bay-Bee!

Sometimes when you get far enough ahead of everyone else, you pickup era score bonuses for being the first one to get something.



Policy Changes.

While I’m at war, I’m not worried about fighting barbarinos, but I am interesting in building defensive buildings faster, and having better city defense strength.



Plink.

Major victory over enemy warrior, coming up.



Rolling the Dice Here.

We’re going to push a builder close to enemy territory for city improvements here.



I Got a Peaceful, Easy Feeling.

So they started the fight, got slapped around a bit, and are no paying me off to stop beating them up. Works for me.



Works for Her, too.



Back to Improvementing.

We need a campus, badly.



Ignore Those +1 Spaces.

I’m building the campus between the Nubian Pyramids, so I can ramp up the bonus from both of them once the campus is going.



More Improvementing.

Adding a temple so we can recruit apostles.



Builder Needs Orders.



Chop Chop.

See in the bottom right corner? Cutting down the woods is a serious production boost.



That Seems To Have Angered The Gods.

Because I’m immediately hit with a drought right where I just cut down those woods.



Can’t Do It.

Look at the improvements panel; I can’t build a farm in the middle of a drought, which kills my current plan.



But This One Still Works.

Outside the drought area, I have a different builder who can build a mine for me.

Now that we’ve achieved peace in our time, where do we expand next?

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX ~ PART XI

PART XI ~ PART XXII ~ PART XXIII ~ PART XXIV ~ PART XXV ~ PART XXVI ~ PART XXVII ~ PART XXVIII ~ PART XXIX ~ PART XXX



We’ve got a dedicated area to talk 4x-gaming in our forums so pop in and say ‘hi’

Thank you for checking out The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WELL YOU SEE, SIR… IT STARTED OUT AS A GOAT-SCREW

AND THEN WE KEPT ADDING MORE GOATS

Like this: Like Loading...