The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXVI

Still at war with the Georgians





click images to enlarge

Plink.

There goes a Georgian archer.



Reinforcements.

Let’s get some mounted troops out there to chase down any stragglers.



Taking a Chance.

Moving an archer into range of some targets, but now he’s in range of those targets.



Still Exploring.

ExplainerJust because we’re at war doesn’t mean Odysseus isn’t still out there meandering and finding new continents.



Not Just Any Navigation.

… but celestial navigation. More importantly, this now lets our land units embark.



Moving the Troops.

You can see several units massing in this next turn. We’ve backed our scout up a space and moved an archer in his place and we’ve also moved a swordsman up (on the burning commercial district) to start closing down those Georgian invaders.



Attack! Attack!

Archers shoot khevsur. Swordsman kills archer across the river. Scout gets out of the way.



Run Away!

Hell, we’re going to shoot you anyway.



Promotion.

Archer can level up.



Band-Aids & a Nap.

We’re going to set this swordsman to fortify until healed. Should take for-ti-fy turns.



Let’s Check.

If we tried to make peace and get her to back off, what’s the offer.



Really?

You don’t think a straight-up peace treaty is OK? Then tell me what you want.



Oh, OK.

You want me to keep kicking your ass. Alrighty, then.



Oh, Bother.

Seems the Georgian-allied Kumasi’s are getting frisky, too.



If I Had A Hammer.

Let’s get this guy into the repair business.



Plink.

Battle of the archers, and we’re shooting first.



Gone Fission; Brought My Rods.

Yes, our building is going fishing, but if you look up and left from Qasr Irrim, you can see the damage our archer did to the Georgian unit.



Trade Rolls On.

You can see in the lower right corner that even though we’re in a shooting war, our traders are still creating trading posts.



Another One?

Yep, found another new continent out there. Odysseus has been busy.

The war continues, and we’re still not sure where Odysseus is going.

