The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXV

Damn Georgians started a war. I guess we’re gonna have to finish it for them
click images to enlarge
But first…
A NEW ERA!
Remember all those era score moments I was stacking up? This is why.
I tend to favor Monumentality for with a golden age. The civilian purchase / production bonuses are just good.
Here’s comes a spearman that needs to get speared
Need to get, uh… arched
Or just a distraction?
Neither of these are going to help us in the ongoing kerfuffle
Including some things no even available
I need to build some faith buildings now that I can buy civvies with faith. Should’ve gotten ahead of this, but was busy elsewhere.
And I probably didn’t need this screenshot, huh?
I’ve got a bunch of salt, so if I can get extra amenities from this, I’ll take it.
This is probably the only screenshot I needed for this World Congress. Sorry to make you sit thru the rest.
Got my holy site bonuses, but the lack of salt bonuses will leave me salty…
Obviously need to get the closest target first so he doesn’t pillage too much more.
Another dead Georgian
Now that we’re racking up some victories, we get a bonus toward a future development
Now that the spearman cleared out of the city, time to build some tougher ground troops. See that worker up and left from Meröe?
Cut those woods and get the swordsman done faster.
But we might send this scout on a charge just to pin that archer there for next turn
So how does the war unfold now that we’re not farting around with a world congress?
CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR
WELL YOU SEE, SIR… IT STARTED OUT AS A GOAT-SCREW
AND THEN WE KEPT ADDING MORE GOATS