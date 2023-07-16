July 17, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXV

Brant Gby Brant G

Damn Georgians started a war.  I guess we’re gonna have to finish it for them


civ6-Nubia

click images to enlarge

But first…

A NEW ERA!

 

civ6-Nubia
Golden Age!

Remember all those era score moments I was stacking up?  This is why.

 

civ6-Nubia
We All Have Our Favorites.

I tend to favor Monumentality for with a golden age.  The civilian purchase / production bonuses are just good.

 

civ6-Nubia
But First

Here’s comes a spearman that needs to get speared

 

civ6-Nubia
And Those Archers.

Need to get, uh… arched

 

civ6-Nubia
Good Timing?

Or just a distraction?

 

civ6-Nubia
Dumb Options.

Neither of these are going to help us in the ongoing kerfuffle

 

civ6-Nubia
Lots To Choose From.

Including some things no even available

 

civ6-Nubia
Going Holy Site.

I need to build some faith buildings now that I can buy civvies with faith. Should’ve gotten ahead of this, but was busy elsewhere.

 

civ6-Nubia
Another Long List.

And I probably didn’t need this screenshot, huh?

 

civ6-Nubia
Gettin’ Salty.

I’ve got a bunch of salt, so if I can get extra amenities from this, I’ll take it.

 

civ6-Nubia
Final Answer.

This is probably the only screenshot I needed for this World Congress.  Sorry to make you sit thru the rest.

 

civ6-Nubia
50/50.

Got my holy site bonuses, but the lack of salt bonuses will leave me salty…

 

civ6-Nubia
Lots to Hit.

Obviously need to get the closest target first so he doesn’t pillage too much more.

 

civ6-Nubia
Hit. Kill

Another dead Georgian

 

civ6-Nubia
Gets Me a Dev Boost, Too.

Now that we’re racking up some victories, we get a bonus toward a future development

 

civ6-Nubia
More Troops.

Now that the spearman cleared out of the city, time to build some tougher ground troops.  See that worker up and left from Meröe?

 

civ6-Nubia
Chop Chop.

Cut those woods and get the swordsman done faster.

 

civ6-Nubia
Probably Not a Good Idea.

But we might send this scout on a charge just to pin that archer there for next turn

 

So how does the war unfold now that we’re not farting around with a world congress?

 

