The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXV

Damn Georgians started a war. I guess we’re gonna have to finish it for them





But first…

A NEW ERA!



Golden Age!

Remember all those era score moments I was stacking up? This is why.



We All Have Our Favorites.

I tend to favor Monumentality for with a golden age. The civilian purchase / production bonuses are just good.



But First…

Here’s comes a spearman that needs to get speared



And Those Archers.

Need to get, uh… arched



Good Timing?

Or just a distraction?



Dumb Options.

Neither of these are going to help us in the ongoing kerfuffle



Lots To Choose From.

Including some things no even available



Going Holy Site.

I need to build some faith buildings now that I can buy civvies with faith. Should’ve gotten ahead of this, but was busy elsewhere.



Another Long List.

And I probably didn’t need this screenshot, huh?



Gettin’ Salty.

I’ve got a bunch of salt, so if I can get extra amenities from this, I’ll take it.



Final Answer.

This is probably the only screenshot I needed for this World Congress. Sorry to make you sit thru the rest.



50/50.

Got my holy site bonuses, but the lack of salt bonuses will leave me salty…



Lots to Hit.

Obviously need to get the closest target first so he doesn’t pillage too much more.



Hit. Kill

Another dead Georgian



Gets Me a Dev Boost, Too.

Now that we’re racking up some victories, we get a bonus toward a future development



More Troops.

Now that the spearman cleared out of the city, time to build some tougher ground troops. See that worker up and left from Meröe?



Chop Chop.

Cut those woods and get the swordsman done faster.



Probably Not a Good Idea.

But we might send this scout on a charge just to pin that archer there for next turn

So how does the war unfold now that we’re not farting around with a world congress?

