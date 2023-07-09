July 11, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXIV

Brant Gby Brant G

Last time, started spreading our religion, and spreading our construction around our nascent empire


civ6-Nubia

Well, shit.

I guess we’re having a fight.  And I had such other plans for today.

 

civ6-Nubia
Uh, yay?

So, not particularly helpful, but what the heck.

 

civ6-Nubia
OK, more helpful.

Let’s see if it matters much.

 

civ6-Nubia
Plan our next developments.

 

civ6-Nubia
Gotta buy some fighters.

To get them into the fight sooner.

 

civ6-Nubia
Yes, Guv’nah!

There’s one obvious choice here….

 

civ6-Nubia
Need to get Victor in place.

ASAP

 

civ6-Nubia
Gotta buy some more fighters.

Especially since there’s some Georgians right on the border.

 

civ6-Nubia
Obvious Buy Here.

Need to counter some cavalry, so need spearmen.

 

civ6-Nubia
OK, So Got a Spearman.

And holding to next the turn when the Georgians get close enough.

 

civ6-Nubia
Like, now.

Hit ’em while you can.

 

civ6-Nubia
And There’s Now Damage.

Not enough, but it’s a start.

 

civ6-Nubia
Utterly Predictable.

They were going to light my district on fire.

 

civ6-Nubia
So Hit’em Again.

And do some more damage to that chariot while keeping an eye on their flanking spearman.

 

civ6-Nubia
Ranged Fire.

Meanwhile, in the south, my archers are shooting from the town at approaching Georgians.

 

civ6-Nubia
One Down.

OK, I got rid of one of those bastards, and hurt the other.

 

civ6-Nubia
Clearing the Battlefield.

I got rid of at least one dude, and have some ‘reinforcements’ coming – look, it’s a scout, so it’s not much, but he can block some traffic.

 

civ6-Nubia
Arrow Storm.

Going to get the archer in range.

 

civ6-Nubia
And Kill The Bastard.

So there goes that asshole in the chariot.

 

Well, we’ve got a war to fight, so you know what’s coming next time.

 

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR
links will only work as each episode goes live, but yes, we’re going to tease you with them all in the meantime
PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN
PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX ~ PART XI
PART XI ~ PART XXII ~ PART XXIII ~ PART XXIV ~ PART XXV ~ PART XXVI ~ PART XXVII ~ PART XXVIII ~ PART XXIX ~ PART XXX

