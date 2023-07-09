The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXIV

Last time, started spreading our religion, and spreading our construction around our nascent empire





Well, shit.

I guess we’re having a fight. And I had such other plans for today.



Uh, yay?

So, not particularly helpful, but what the heck.



OK, more helpful.

Let’s see if it matters much.



Plan our next developments.



Gotta buy some fighters.

To get them into the fight sooner.



Yes, Guv’nah!

There’s one obvious choice here….



Need to get Victor in place.

ASAP



Gotta buy some more fighters.

Especially since there’s some Georgians right on the border.



Obvious Buy Here.

Need to counter some cavalry, so need spearmen.



OK, So Got a Spearman.

And holding to next the turn when the Georgians get close enough.



Like, now.

Hit ’em while you can.



And There’s Now Damage.

Not enough, but it’s a start.



Utterly Predictable.

They were going to light my district on fire.



So Hit’em Again.

And do some more damage to that chariot while keeping an eye on their flanking spearman.



Ranged Fire.

Meanwhile, in the south, my archers are shooting from the town at approaching Georgians.



One Down.

OK, I got rid of one of those bastards, and hurt the other.



Clearing the Battlefield.

I got rid of at least one dude, and have some ‘reinforcements’ coming – look, it’s a scout, so it’s not much, but he can block some traffic.



Arrow Storm.

Going to get the archer in range.



And Kill The Bastard.

So there goes that asshole in the chariot.

Well, we’ve got a war to fight, so you know what’s coming next time.

