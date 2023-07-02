The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXIII

Last time we built some pyramids, found a religion , and introduced the selective service act.





click images to enlarge

COPPER!

And it’s all mine!



Sploosh.

The 1000 year flood, that seems to come up every 50-60 years or so.



We Were Inspired.

In spite of the feudality of the system



MOAR COPPER.

This one’s not actually mine. I’m just keeping a scout where he can watch the local Georgian archers meandering a bit too close.



Oh, So NOW We Start Training.

We’re on episode 23 and we’re just now starting to teach our soldiers which end of the spear goes in the other guy?



Envoy.

I’ve earned an envoy that I can send to a city-state.



Muy Buenos.

Going to send him to Buenos Aires and bump up my envoy count there to try and get one as high as possible so I can keep at least 1 dependable ally.



Well-Irrigated.

We’re going to plop a farm on that recently-flooded plain. Why?



ERA SCORE, BAY-BEEEE!

The first time you take advantage of post-disaster resources, you get a boost.



Zoom In.

Check out the 4-food yield on that farm.



Floaty Boat.

Finds an arctic village to perhaps make friends with later.



Math!

We’ve mathed up, which makes you wonder how we’ve been keeping score up until this point.



You Can Always Add A Builder.

There’s always something to build.



Ditto.

And, uh… ditto



Not a Builder.

We need a granary here since have of this city’s turf is, well… not turf.



Shriners And Funny Hats.

Now that the shrine is built, and the city has the a majority religion, I can start using faith to purchase things like…



Missionaries!

I mean, if you’re hiring for a missionary, and finally find the right applicant, do you tell everyone else “sorry, but the position has been filled” ?



Looking For Something.

To build with the builder….



Clear the Forest.

We buy the tile so when we clear the resource, the harvest is applied to our current city build.



Doin’ Missionary Things.

First things first, we need to spread our religion to our actual capital!

Next time we’re going to see who gets religion, and when all of our builders come due.

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

links will only work as each episode goes live, but yes, we’re going to tease you with them all in the meantime

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX ~ PART XI

PART XI ~ PART XXII ~ PART XXIII ~ PART XXIV ~ PART XXV ~ PART XXVI ~ PART XXVII ~ PART XXVIII ~ PART XXIX ~ PART XXX



We’ve got a dedicated area to talk 4x-gaming in our forums so pop in and say ‘hi’

Thank you for checking out The Armchair Dragoons and spending some time with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

You can find our regiment’s social media on Mastodon, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.)

You can support The Armchair Dragoons through our Patreon, also, and find us at a variety of conventions and other events.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

WELL YOU SEE, SIR… IT STARTED OUT AS A GOAT-SCREW

AND THEN WE KEPT ADDING MORE GOATS

Like this: Like Loading...