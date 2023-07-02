July 3, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXIII

Brant Gby Brant G

Last time we built some pyramids, found a religion1, and introduced the selective service act.


civ6-Nubia

click images to enlarge

COPPER!

And it’s all mine!2 3

 

civ6-Nubia
Sploosh.

The 1000 year flood, that seems to come up every 50-60 years or so.

 

civ6-Nubia
We Were Inspired.

In spite of the feudality of the system

 

civ6-Nubia
MOAR COPPER.

This one’s not actually mine. I’m just keeping a scout where he can watch the local Georgian archers meandering a bit too close.

 

civ6-Nubia
Oh, So NOW We Start Training.

We’re on episode 23 and we’re just now starting to teach our soldiers which end of the spear goes in the other guy?

 

civ6-Nubia
Envoy.

I’ve earned an envoy that I can send to a city-state.

 

civ6-Nubia
Muy Buenos.

Going to send him to Buenos Aires and bump up my envoy count there to try and get one as high as possible so I can keep at least 1 dependable ally.

 

civ6-Nubia
Well-Irrigated.

We’re going to plop a farm on that recently-flooded plain.  Why?

 

civ6-Nubia
ERA SCORE, BAY-BEEEE!

The first time you take advantage of post-disaster resources, you get a boost.

 

civ6-Nubia
Zoom In.

Check out the 4-food yield on that farm.

 

civ6-Nubia
Floaty Boat.

Finds an arctic village to perhaps make friends with later.

 

civ6-Nubia
Math!

We’ve mathed up, which makes you wonder how we’ve been keeping score up until this point.

 

civ6-Nubia
You Can Always Add A Builder.

There’s always something to build.

 

civ6-Nubia
Ditto.

And, uh…  ditto

 

civ6-Nubia
Not a Builder.

We need a granary here since have of this city’s turf is, well… not turf.

 

civ6-Nubia
Shriners And Funny Hats.

Now that the shrine is built, and the city has the a majority religion, I can start using faith to purchase things like…

 

civ6-Nubia
Missionaries!

I mean, if you’re hiring for a missionary, and finally find the right applicant, do you tell everyone else “sorry, but the position has been filled” ?

 

civ6-Nubia
Looking For Something.

To build with the builder….

 

civ6-Nubia
Clear the Forest.

We buy the tile so when we clear the resource, the harvest is applied to our current city build.

 

civ6-Nubia
Doin’ Missionary Things.

First things first, we need to spread our religion to our actual capital!

 

Next time we’re going to see who gets religion, and when all of our builders come due.

 

