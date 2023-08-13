The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXIX

Making new friends, finding new lands, and cursing new droughts…





click images to enlarge

You Could Be A King.

If you’ve got the right government



Huzzah!

Progress waits for no one, and we get a bonus for getting there first



More policies.

With the new government, we’ve got the ability to adopt some new policies, and right now they’re leaning a little more military as I’ve (1) got some imminent fights, and (2) trying to save a few shekels.



Eureka?

Hey, it accelerates another tech, so I’ll take it.



Damn Barbarinos

I just want to land my scout!



Delegating to the delegates in the delegated delegation.

Sure, we’ll let your dudes hang around town for a bit.



Sheesh.

How many of these red bastards are out there?



What to Build.

Faras is ready for it’s next project, and some faith-based purchasing…



New Build.

We won’t get much out of siting a campus around this town, but we will get a bonus out of wedging it in adjacent to a set of Nubian pyramids.



Apostle!

Meanwhile, we do want an apostle, purchased with our growing faith



Get in! We’re Going Evangelizing!

We’re going to expand our beliefs a bit.



%#@$&%#*!

Somewhere we gotta find a clear beach to land this dude.



Like, uh, this guy.

Our “backup” chariot is now about 20 hexes north, and out of the water.



Reinforcing the Waterfront.

We’ve got our quadrireme in the water, so let’s look at a harbor next.



Not A Lot of Bonuses.

Gotta take what we can get.



One Tile At A Time.

We’re going to slowly expand our footprint to seal it against the waterfront on the other end, which lets us tie in our borders from sea to shining sea.



Land Ho!

Our quad is barely out of port and there’s already another landmass over there.



Scoot!

So let’s get our swordsman onto it and see what’s there.



Finally!

We found somewhere for our scout to land. And watch, there’s probably 2934857203948572 barbarian units in those hills just off to the east.



Uh. Oh.

Can our quad survive? What’s this mean for our swordsman? What does our scout find?

CIVILIZATION 6 NUBIA AAR

links will only work as each episode goes live, but yes, we’re going to tease you with them all in the meantime

PART ONE ~ PART TWO ~ PART THREE ~ PART FOUR ~ PART FIVE ~ PART SIX ~ PART SEVEN ~ PART EIGHT ~ PART NINE ~ PART TEN

PART XI ~ PART XII ~ PART XIII ~ PART XIV ~ PART XV ~ PART XVI ~ PART XVII ~ PART XVIII ~ PART XIX ~ PART XX ~ PART XI

PART XI ~ PART XXII ~ PART XXIII ~ PART XXIV ~ PART XXV ~ PART XXVI ~ PART XXVII ~ PART XXVIII ~ PART XXIX ~ PART XXX



