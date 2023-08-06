August 7, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXVIII

Brant G

War is over; getting back to work


click images to enlarge

Drought Got You Down?

Just relocate!  Or, y’know, buy another tile to work on.

 

Pastur-ized.

The horses is outside the drought area, so we can can build a pasture here.

 

Next Tech.

Time to decide what we’re researching next.

 

Long-Range Planning.

I’m going to build toward apprenticeship to get my industrial zones, and then look at machinery for the crossbows.

 

Howdy.

The Ethiopians appear.

 

Sure We’ll Be Your Guests.

Night when they’re willing to be hospitable.

 

Map View.

Here’s where we found them… waaaay down south on another continent.

 

Across The Waters.

Time to get this scout moving overseas and find out what’s on that other continent.

 

Backup.

But we’re going to send him with some oomph behind him, in case for when he gets in trouble

 

WATER!

Meroë needs an aqueduct to keep expanding, especially with so many non-arable desert tiles in the city.

 

What I Get.

As you can see from the screen, the aqueduct gets me a lot of housing/food bonuses.

 

Shooty Floaty.

I’m going to get a quadrireme in the water so I can bombard from ship to shore when needed.

 

Trade Deals.

Time to sell off some surplus to replenish the coffers.

 

Literal Horse-trading.

I want the money, he needs the critters.

 

Holy Site!

Need to start adding some more, and make sure they’re adjacent to the pyramids that grant their bonuses.

 

D’oh.

This is why we send scouts with backup.  There always seems to be someone unfriendly lurking.

 

If I Had A Hammer.

OK, actually I do have a hammer.

 

Shit.

Another drought?  W.T.F?!

 

Divine Right?

More like Divine Wrong right now….

 

Next time?  New government, new builds, and probably another new drought.

 

