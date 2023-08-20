August 21, 2023
After-Action Reports

The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXX

Brant G

Last time we found a bunch of barbarians in a bunch of places

civ6-Nubia

click images to enlarge

Hmmm.

Not too bad. No one’s out here!

 

civ6-Nubia
Hmmm.

Bad.  Too many people out here.

 

civ6-Nubia
Well, ¯_(ツ)_/¯ .

We got a hit on a galley, but we’re sunk.

 

civ6-Nubia
Expanding.

We need to grab some favorable terrain for future developments.

 

civ6-Nubia
Goin’ Camping.

Need to build some more improvements, especially as the city keeps getting bigger

 

civ6-Nubia
Moar Era Scoar!!

Apprenticeship gets us access to some manufacturing developments.

 

civ6-Nubia
%@$#$^@.

Someone stole Singapore from me.  Bastards.

 

civ6-Nubia
But…

I’ve got a new Great Person.

 

civ6-Nubia
Not Just Any Merchant…

GREAT Merchant!  Hell yeah we’ll take him.

 

civ6-Nubia
Boost!

That gives us an inspiration toward a new social policy.

 

civ6-Nubia
Just a Minor Victory.

Maybe don’t go in swinging just yet?

 

civ6-Nubia
Activate the Merchant.

For 200g and an envoy, yeah, we’ll take him.

 

civ6-Nubia
And We Know Right Where To Put Him.

Going back to Singapore to get it back under our sway.

 

civ6-Nubia
Getting Merc-y.

We’ve now got the ability to just spend our way to an army

 

I hit ‘pause’ on the game at this point because I was playing waaaaay ahead of where I was writing at the time, so this one might take a week or two off before we come back to it.

 

