The Giant Civ 6 AAR: Nubia, Part XXX

Last time we found a bunch of barbarians in a bunch of places

Hmmm.

Not too bad. No one’s out here!



Hmmm.

Bad. Too many people out here.



Well, ¯_(ツ)_/¯ .

We got a hit on a galley, but we’re sunk.



Expanding.

We need to grab some favorable terrain for future developments.



Goin’ Camping.

Need to build some more improvements, especially as the city keeps getting bigger



Moar Era Scoar!!

Apprenticeship gets us access to some manufacturing developments.



%@$#$^@.

Someone stole Singapore from me. Bastards.



But…

I’ve got a new Great Person.



Not Just Any Merchant…

A GREAT Merchant! Hell yeah we’ll take him.



Boost!

That gives us an inspiration toward a new social policy.



Just a Minor Victory.

Maybe don’t go in swinging just yet?



Activate the Merchant.

For 200g and an envoy, yeah, we’ll take him.



And We Know Right Where To Put Him.

Going back to Singapore to get it back under our sway.



Getting Merc-y.

We’ve now got the ability to just spend our way to an army

I hit ‘pause’ on the game at this point because I was playing waaaaay ahead of where I was writing at the time, so this one might take a week or two off before we come back to it.

