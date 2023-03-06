FL(W)GS Spotlight ~ The Soldiery, Columbus OH

Armchair Dragoons PAO, 6 March 2023

Continuing our spotlight series on the Friendly Local (War)Game Stores around the US & Canada

The Soldiery is located in Columbus, OH and has been at the same High Street location for over 30 years.



In our key ratings for the FLGS directory, The Soldiery scores

7 – Wargame Friendliness

– Wargame Friendliness 5 – Wargame Inventory On-Hand

– Wargame Inventory On-Hand 7 – Wargaming Event Frequency

This is a 1-7 scale, where higher numbers are better; see bottom of article for details

And no, they don’t offer online ordering; you can find them at their homepage

What makes this store awesome?

Merle Robinson says

Large inventory!

The Soldiery has board wargames as their main product inventory, along with plenty of Eurogames and RPGs, and also carries a variety of game accessories like card sleeves, paint, and more. And on the shelves, it’s mix of both new & used games

For in-store gaming, you’ve got a few tables.

Snacks for sale? yes

Take a look at the store!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

click images to enlarge

(photos submitted by Merle Robinson)

Don’t forget to check out our overall FLGS directory, which will grow in listings as you folks submit your own nominations for inclusion!

Ranking scale for the stores

Wargame Friendliness: 1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana)

1 (What’s a Wargame?) through 7 (Wargaming Nirvana) Wargame Inventory On-Hand: 1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames)

1 (A stray lonely copy of one game) through 7 (Inventory is at least least 90% wargames) Wargaming Event Frequency: 1 (Monthly or less) through 7 (Nightly)

Thank you for visiting The Armchair Dragoons and riding with the Regiment of Strategy Gaming.

The Regiment’s social media can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. (We have an Instagram page and we never use it.) We also have our Patreon, where you can support the Regiment’s activities.

Feel free to talk back to us either in our discussion forum, or in the comments below.

Like this: Like Loading...