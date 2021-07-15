UnboxingDay! ~ Undaunted North Africa

Vance Strickland, 15 July 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Not all drunk purchases are bad. Case in point, from the last Amaron Prime Day, Undaunted North Africa showed up on my doorstep 2 days later… just in time for my wife to come home. It’s good that she’s understanding and it could have been so much worse….

Anyway, here’s what the box looks like. Bit of an odd size at 11″ tall, 7.5″ wide and 3″ deep.

Great cover art.

click images to enlarge

And here’s all the good stuff inside!

Rule and scenario booklets…

that are both full colour inside.

No map because the game is played on double-sided terrain tiles. Almost infinite maps!

New vehicle cards for this version of Undaunted.

Cards for both forces, Long Range Desert Group and Italian Army.

And nice large, thick counters. Large objectives, troops and vehicles, and status counters.

Looks like good fun and will hit the tabel soon.

