July 15, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay! ~ Undaunted North Africa

Brant Gby Brant G

Vance Strickland, 15 July 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Not all drunk purchases are bad. Case in point, from the last Amaron Prime Day, Undaunted North Africa showed up on my doorstep 2 days later… just in time for my wife to come home. It’s good that she’s understanding and it could have been so much worse….

Anyway, here’s what the box looks like. Bit of an odd size at 11″ tall, 7.5″ wide and 3″ deep.

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic01

Great cover art.

click images to enlarge

 

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic02

And here’s all the good stuff inside!

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic03

Rule and scenario booklets…

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic04

that are both full colour inside.

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic05

No map because the game is played on double-sided terrain tiles. Almost infinite maps!

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic06

New vehicle cards for this version of Undaunted.

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic07

Cards for both forces, Long Range Desert Group and Italian Army.

Unbox-UndauntedNA-pic08

And nice large, thick counters. Large objectives, troops and vehicles, and status counters.

Looks like good fun and will hit the tabel soon.

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we’re allowed to hold them again.

Brant G

Editor-in-chief at Armchair Dragoons

View all posts by Brant G →

Tell us what you think!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: