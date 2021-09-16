UnboxingDay ~ War & Peace from One Small Step Games

Vance Strickland, 16 September 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Mark McLaughlin’s War and Peace from One Small Step, from the Kickstarter campaign.

Here’s the 6th edition, minor fixes to 5th i’m told, in all its glory. Lots of stuff in the 3″ deep box

Nice rulebook with good contents.

Full colour and lots of examples.

Two booklets of scenarios, regular and full campaign.

Interesting small historical pamphlet included.

Lots and lots of charts with most of the rules for easy access.

Four counter sheets. 1/2″ so small but very readable.

The Man himself!

And the mounted map. Very nicely done and will be great to lay on.

It’s on my table now for it’s first spin…. I blame Jim for all of this…

