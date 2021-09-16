September 16, 2021
Unboxing

#UnboxingDay ~ War & Peace from One Small Step Games

Vance Strickland, 16 September 2021 ~ #UnboxingDay

Mark McLaughlin’s War and Peace from One Small Step, from the Kickstarter campaign.

Here’s the 6th edition, minor fixes to 5th i’m told, in all its glory. Lots of stuff in the 3″ deep box

Nice rulebook with good contents.

Full colour and lots of examples.

 

Two booklets of scenarios, regular and full campaign.

 

Interesting small historical pamphlet included.

 

Lots and lots of charts with most of the rules for easy access.

 

Four counter sheets. 1/2″ so small but very readable.

 

The Man himself!

 

And the mounted map. Very nicely done and will be great to lay on.

 

It’s on my table now for it’s first spin…. I blame Jim for all of this…

 

Thanks for joining this month’s #UnboxingDay with the Armchair Dragoons and we hope you enjoyed our recon of our recent acquisitions.
You can always leave us your feedback in our #UnboxingDay thread, or in the comment area on this article, below.
The regiment also occasionally musters on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, and occasionally at a convention near you, once we're allowed to hold them again.

