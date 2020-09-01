Another convention down! – Tuesday Newsday 1 September 2020

Yep, it’s #TuesdayNewsday and here are the headlines in wargaming this week >>>
This Week’s Headline:
Straight from their website
Compass Games Expo 2020 Cancellation Notice
We regret to announce that Expo 2020 has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns due to covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our guests, we will be updating this site with our 2021 dates shortly and email those who registered for Expo 2020 with more information about the cancellation.
Sounds like we might need another Dragoons Assembly this Fall, eh?
Newly Released This Week:
- Hollandspiele released Streets of Shadows, a 3-5 player game about the French resistance in WWII
- Compass Games is now shipping Commands & Colors Tricorne: Jacobite Rising.
- CMSF2 is finally released by Matrix.
- GMT is shipping the second printing of 1989 and the third printing of Flying Colors Deluxe.
- S&T issue 324 is now available. The included game is Fight The Fall: Faesulae A.D. 405 & Tricamerum A.D. 533 that lets 2 players refight the Byzantine reconquest of the West.
- FFG has a new ARC Troopers expansion for Star Wars Legion that lets you customize all 7 of the figures in the set.
- Steve Jackson Games now has the Dungeon Fantasy Career Guide available, with all the different template/lens/alternate/special combos for the Dungeon Fantasy game available in one place.
- Crusader Kings III arrives this week, but you can still get the pre-order price on the Paradox site if you hurry.
Having bought the first two and really never played them, I have no choice but to buy this one as well. – BBMike, on Crusader Kings III, in the Armchair Dragoons forums
Newly Launched This Week:
- Canvas Temple has their reprint of Admiral’s War on Kickstarter now. The first printing went pretty quick.
- War & Peace is back on Kickstarter, and now up to a 6th edition.
- Last call for preorders on MMP’s next SCS game Rostov ’41: Race to the Don.
- Avalanche Press is pushing hard to get Infantry Attacks – Fall of Empires: The Eastern Front, 1914 out the door and has a preview of it on their site.
- NUTS! Publishing has a preorder up for their new Persians vs Greeks game 300: Earth and Water.
- Pocket Tactics over on Kickstarter is a fantasy 3d skirmish game, with multiple STL options for 3D printers, as well as a TTS adaptation, and a traditional P&P ‘flat’ version. It looks like a more straight-themed HeroScape with a smaller tile set, but it’s a 3D-printed game, so make all the tiles you want.
New from the Dragoons:
- Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording this week! Meanwhile, check out what you missed over our past 4 seasons.
- Saturday Night Fights went back to the Battle of Vimiero
- My Own Worst Enemy dug into Dark City’s Guadalcanal game, and may have some more stuff coming soon from Dark City’s “Combat Boots” series.
- We’re always looking for writers! Pop into our forums and give us a shout and we’ll talk about the options.
News From The Wargame Industry:
- Columbia Games map design contest for Wizard Kings. They’re also having a sale on gold blocks, too.
- LNLP still has a sale on their site with games like Tank on Tank and Hollow Cell at 40% off, and World at War ’85 and Nations at War starter kits at 25% off
- Thin Red Line Games is looking for VASSAL playtesters for the Deadly Northern Lights module.
- Eric Lang is stepping down from CMON to focus on his freelance work, and activism.
- Rachel Simmons is tracking the development of her Stavka game, and has a current post about card design and deck mechanics on her blog.
- ICYMI, Steve Jackson Games has a ridiculous “I Want It All” box for TFT. Yeah, it’s $200, but you get the Melee and Wizard boxed games, In the Labyrinth softcover rulebook, Tollenkar’s Lair adventure, Death Test/Death Test 2 solo adventures, Melee and Wizard character pads, GM screen, megahexes, 11″ x 17″ labyrinth poster map, a 14-hex dragon counter, a character and reference sheet booklet ~ (deeeeeep breath) ~ two poster maps, In the Labyrinth hardcover book , The Fantasy Trip Companion softcover, Melee and Wizard playmats, Melee/Wizard Pocket Box, two custom illustrated 9″ x 12″ pocket folders. ‘Zat enough for you?
The Professional Wargaming World:
- ROTC Cadets and Tactical Decision Games
- Next week, Dr Jon Compton will be describing & defining “analytical wargaming” on his GUWS webinar. We all know at least one dude over at BGG who really ought to tune in, but he’ll be too busy screaming from his soapbox about how Squad Leader Fight Club should determine who gets promoted, and that it’s the only possible use for wargames in the military.
- MORS is offering 2 upcoming certificate programs. There’s a Cyber Wargaming one 21-25 SEP, and a more general Wargaming one 19-23 OCT. Note, these things usually run around $2500 or so…
Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:
- The Chinese converted a cargo ship to a helicopter carrier for amphibious support. You can imagine that Taiwan got a little nervous about that, eh? Turns out, the US is busy sinking ships that could be similarly converted. You’d think the President of the Philippines wasn’t busy pissing off the Americans, they could really use a few out near the Spratlys, or their other outer islands.
- The Chinese are also playing footsie with the Aussies at sea.
- Need a scenario for the new CMSF2? How about the Russians playing Mad Max with a US convoy in Syria?
Something From Our Partners:
- Ardwulf talks important stuff – COUNTER CLIPPING! – in a Chit Chat with Nathan from Wise Guy History=
- RockyMountainNavy dives into Undaunted: North Africa
This Week’s Tunes:
Finding mashup videos that’ll actually play in an embed is taking too much time each week, so instead we’re going to pimp the Six Degrees of Radio blog from our editor. This past week?
- Skin & Bones from Gilby Clarke
- Rebels from Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
- Ratt’s Wanted Man
- Blackberry Smoke’s got A Good One Comin’ On
That’s all for this week!
