Another convention down! – Tuesday Newsday 1 September 2020

Compass Games Expo 2020 Cancellation Notice

We regret to announce that Expo 2020 has been cancelled due to ongoing concerns due to covid-19. Out of an abundance of caution for the well-being of our guests, we will be updating this site with our 2021 dates shortly and email those who registered for Expo 2020 with more information about the cancellation.

Newly Released This Week:

Having bought the first two and really never played them, I have no choice but to buy this one as well. – BBMike, on Crusader Kings III, in the Armchair Dragoons forums

Newly Launched This Week:

New from the Dragoons:

Mentioned in Dispatches starts recording this week! Meanwhile, check out what you missed over our past 4 seasons.

Saturday Night Fights went back to the Battle of Vimiero

My Own Worst Enemy dug into Dark City’s Guadalcanal game, and may have some more stuff coming soon from Dark City’s “Combat Boots” series.

We’re always looking for writers! Pop into our forums and give us a shout and we’ll talk about the options.

News From The Wargame Industry:

The Professional Wargaming World:

ROTC Cadets and Tactical Decision Games

Next week, Dr Jon Compton will be describing & defining “analytical wargaming” on his GUWS webinar. We all know at least one dude over at BGG who really ought to tune in, but he’ll be too busy screaming from his soapbox about how Squad Leader Fight Club should determine who gets promoted, and that it’s the only possible use for wargames in the military.

MORS is offering 2 upcoming certificate programs. There’s a Cyber Wargaming one 21-25 SEP, and a more general Wargaming one 19-23 OCT. Note, these things usually run around $2500 or so…

Something From The Real World That You Can Use In A Game:

The Chinese converted a cargo ship to a helicopter carrier for amphibious support. You can imagine that Taiwan got a little nervous about that, eh? Turns out, the US is busy sinking ships that could be similarly converted. You’d think the President of the Philippines wasn’t busy pissing off the Americans, they could really use a few out near the Spratlys, or their other outer islands.

The Chinese are also playing footsie with the Aussies at sea.

Need a scenario for the new CMSF2? How about the Russians playing Mad Max with a US convoy in Syria?

Something From Our Partners:

Ardwulf talks important stuff – COUNTER CLIPPING! – in a Chit Chat with Nathan from Wise Guy History=

RockyMountainNavy dives into Undaunted: North Africa

This Week’s Tunes:

Finding mashup videos that’ll actually play in an embed is taking too much time each week, so instead we’re going to pimp the Six Degrees of Radio blog from our editor. This past week?

