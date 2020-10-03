Saturday Night Fights! Sink the Bismarck!

The Battle of Denmark Straits on Saturday Night Fights – the famous British hunt of the Bismarck, and others. And the kid is in command of the HMS Hood, determined to change the course of history.

Don’t forget to check out the Saturday Night Fights sub-forum on our site, where you can discuss what’s coming up, make requests for games, and maybe even set up your own TTS session with someone.

Thanks for watching! We’d love to have your feedback either in the comment area below, or in our discussion forum. You can also find us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube…

Like this: Like Loading...