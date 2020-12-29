The ACDC Countdown Is On – Tuesday Newsday 12/29/20

Every week, #TuesdayNewsday brings you the headlines in wargaming and the strategy gaming world >>>

This Week’s Headline:

Maybe you missed the announcement last week, but we’re having another virtual convention: The ArmChair Dragoons (digital) Convention – The ACDC. Registration / badge sales are live and event registration starts imminently. Folks like Lock ‘n Load & Academy Games are back with us, and we’ve added DGS Games and The Wargaming Company and Ad Astra Games, too. We’ve got Moe to help us preside over it all again, too!

You can discuss it in our forums, and find out what other folks are coming to play.

Newly Released This Week:

Canvas Temple is finally shipping Watch on the Rhine and we’re hoping there’s still a review copy out there somewhere for us.

CTP is also shipping their new Atlantic Wolves game, now that their Kickstarter backers have theirs out the door.

LNLP has new skill cards for leaders/heroes in the LNLT series.

Avalanche Press has an interesting variant for their 1967: Sword of Israel game (PG in the MidEast) that considers what would’ve happened if the Soviets had sent some reinforcements to the Arabs. The only way to get it is to join their Gold Club, though.

News From The Wargame Industry:

Newly Launched This Week:

Not only is Nuts! Publishing taking pre-orders on 300: Air & Water but you can play it at The ACDC next month to check it out yourself.

You don’t have to be a fan of the Elder Scrolls series to be impressed by the new Modiphius sculpt of Mirmulnir from the game. They’re taking pre-orders now, but you probably won’t see it until February because of ongoing shipping delays.

New from the Dragoons:

Maybe you heard about that little convention-thingie we got goin’ on?

Saturday Night Fights is up to Part 11 of Leipzig. As a reminder, God only had 10 things on his list.

My Own Worst Enemy continues the game of Blitz! A World In Conflict

Something From Our Partners:

The Professional Wargaming World:

If the DoD is going to be assigning people to Joint Arctic Bases, you’d think it’s only a matter of time before we start seeing more Arctic-focused wargames.

GUWS’s schedule keeps filling up out there a ways, and February will see Why Games Work: Roleplaying, Games and Simulations as an Educational Tool from Jared Fishman

This Week on Six Degrees of Radio:

A look at some great music from the past 40-odd years, with stories about the different songs.

That’s all for this week!

